Winnie Harlow Flaunts Her Killer Figure In Stunning RuPaul Transformation For Halloween

Model Winnie Harlow is known for creating stunning looks that generate a lot of buzz, but her Halloween costume for Heidi Klum’s big annual bash really knocked it out of the park. Harlow dressed as RuPaul and the transformation was jaw-dropping.

Winnie Harlow shared quite a few shots and clips of her Halloween costume via her Instagram page and Instagram Stories, and additional photos emerged as she let loose at the party. The 24-year-old model, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram, snagged more than 300,000 likes on the first photo she shared of her RuPaul look and many additional likes on subsequent updates from the experience.

Harlow’s followers couldn’t believe how amazing she looked, channeling the actor, singer, and drag queen perfectly. As the Daily Mail detailed, Winnie wore a fire-red latex lace-up corset and matching thigh-high boots along with a blonde wig.

The corset showed off all of Harlow’s curves with a plunging neckline and Winnie knew exactly how to pose to achieve the most stunning effects. Upon her initial arrival, the model also wore a gorgeous black coat, although it seems she ditched that once she was inside.

Winnie’s RuPaul costume was an ode to the MAC Cosmetics campaign that RuPaul did back in 1994. As Bustle has detailed, the 1994 campaign was the launch of the company’s effort that has gone on to feature other artists like Lady Gaga, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott.

With each of the campaigns, 100 percent of the commercial proceeds go to support people with HIV and AIDS, and the Viva Glam campaigns always generate a lot of buzz. Harlow tagged RuPaul in many of her posts on Instagram and Twitter, and it looks as if the iconic personality loved the look, as he retweeted a couple of posts about the costume.

1994: @RuPaul becomes the face of MAC Viva Glam, with all proceeds from the sale of the cosmetics line going to the MAC AIDS Fund pic.twitter.com/TccdhCcXCn — Into The Groove (@IntoTheGroove_) April 24, 2017

Harlow, who hails from Toronto, Canada, first hit the scene in 2014 as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model. Winnie will be participating in the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and she’s recently been romantically linked to rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Of course, everybody knows that Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash is the ultimate event. As the Inquisitr shared earlier, Heidi and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz dressed up as Princess Fiona and Shrek and looked truly amazing. Many other big celebrities attended and put together impressive creations as well and it looks as if everybody had a blast.

Winnie Harlow’s amazing RuPaul look was definitely a hit at Heidi’s big Halloween bash and fans of the Canadian model cannot wait to see what she has to share with them next.