Prince Charles is known as the 'Pampered Prince' around Clarence House.

Just when it seemed that Prince Charles was making an effort to convince the public that he was just like us, stories filter out of Clarence House that suggests that the heir to the throne of Great Britain has more in common with his Hanoverian ancestors than he does with the average man in England.

Page Six says that around his home, called Clarence House, he is called the “Pampered Prince,” though likely not to his face. On a new documentary on Amazon Prime, Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm, inside sources say that Prince Charles is rather persnickety and can’t do much for himself.

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, spilled some major tea about Prince Charles’ habits, including his love of all things crisply ironed.

“His pajamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position and the water temperature has to be just tepid.”

Prince Charles can’t even be bothered to squeeze his own tube of toothpaste.

“[Charles] has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning.”

Burrell has many stories of life with Prince Charles, including his inability to fend for himself even within his office.

Prince Charles has his shoelaces ironed every morning

The former butler says that the prince would call on the phone to ask for things just out of arm’s reach.

“On one occasion, he rang me from his library and he said, ‘Oh Paul, a letter from the Queen seems to have fallen into my wastepaper bin. Would you pick it out?'”

Other little fussy tidbits about the Windsor heir including the fact that he travels with his very own toilet seat, he changes his outfit five times a day, and he brings his own food to dinner parties.

Cosmopolitan adds that Prince Charles’ list of everyday demands far surpasses your average diva on an international tour. But Charles is hardly the only needy royal in the palace. Over 1,200 palace staff members were surveyed, and many had fantastic stories about nearly all of the Windsors and Mountbattens. It seems that Prince Philip has very particular instructions for the way he wants his riding boots shined, but the scandalous stories aren’t only reserved for the two-legged members of the royal family.

The royal Corgis, Queen Elizabeth’s beloved cattle herding dogs, each had their own diet and vitamin regimen. Each dog had its own sterling silver food and water bowls, and each had its own valet.