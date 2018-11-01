‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: One Actor Is Terrified Of Getting Drunk And Revealing Details About Final Season

HBO has employed many devices to keep the final season under wraps, however, the actors still know what happens.

HBO has managed, so far, to keep the final season of Game of Thrones under wraps. From using drone technology and code names on scripts that are only issued electronically, HBO has worked hard to maintain a level of secrecy. However, one actor appearing in the final season is concerned he might slip up between now and when Season 8 of Game of Thrones airs sometime in 2019.

The Game of Thrones television series is based on a book series by author George R.R. Martin. In the beginning, fans of the books were able to — mostly — accurately predict what was coming up in each season and episode based on the storylines in the book series. However, as HBO has moved beyond the current books available in the series, fans have no idea what to expect from episode to episode.

As a result of this, HBO has done everything within their powers to keep the current season of Game of Thrones under wraps. In previous years, there have been significant leaks — even whole episodes were pirated and released early — and so the network has really upped the ante in regard to the final season.

So far, drones have been employed to take out any other unauthorized drones found to by flying over filming locations and Game of Thrones sets. And, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the scripts for Season 8 of Game of Thrones are only issued electronically and will disappear as soon as scenes are completed.

“It’s reached a crazy level this year. We actually get the scripts, and then when we’ve shot the scene — and we only have it digitally — and then when you’ve done the scene, it just vanishes,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau explained. “It’s like Mission: Impossible, ‘This will self-destruct.'”

While the cast of Game of Thrones is used to keeping secrets from the press and fans in relation to the plot and storylines of the hit epic fantasy series, when it comes to the final season, the struggle appears to be a little more difficult this year.

In a recent article by Entertainment Weekly, Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry, is scared he might slip up after consuming too much alcohol and reveal what he knows about the final season of Game of Thrones.

“There are moments where you don’t trust yourself to have this in your brain,” says Joe Dempsie.

“You’re in possession of something millions of people want to know. It’s such a bizarre feeling. And between now and when it comes out, I’m gonna be drunk at some point.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019. The new prequel series based in the Game of Thrones universe and set thousands of years before the events occurring in Game of Thrones is currently filming.