Emily Ratajkowski Wows Her Fans As She Shares A Series Of Racy New Pictures On Instagram

When it comes to posting sexy pictures, model Emily Ratajkowski is an A-list Instagram sensation. The 27-year-old stunner recently shared a series of eye-popping pictures on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a tiny cavewoman bikini — made of faux animal skin — to flaunt her amazing figure.

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, the model recreated Raquel Welch’s look from the movie One Million Years B.C. And as the report detailed, Emily wore her hair just like Raquel and applied lots of eyeliner, together with light eyeshadow to make her beautiful eyes prominent. She completed her look with a snakeskin print purse and a pair of faux animal skin boots to ensure that all eyes were on her in the ensemble.

In the series of Instagram photos that Emrata recently posted, she struck uber-sexy poses while wearing her Halloween bikini. She also posted the pictures of Raquel Welch from the movie to show to her fans how she excellently pulled off the look.

In the pictures, Emrata knelt down on the floor and bent down to strike a pose for the camera, exposing her enviable cleavage in the process. Within 30 minutes of going live, the four pictures were liked 500,000 times and amassed more than 2,000 comments.

As usual, fans admired how Emily looks sexy in every single picture and pulls off every kind of look with perfection.

“The best pics ever, what a killer bod,” one of her fans commented on the picture, while another one wrote that he has never seen a woman as sexy as Emrata before.

“Omg, you are beyond perfection.”

“One million BC, and you’re looking like a million dollars!” a fan expressed his views on Emily’s picture, whereas another admirer — who was completely wowed by the getup — posted lots of hearts and kisses emojis and commented that Emily has totally nailed the Raquel Welch look.

Emrata also posted a series of Instagram stories where she posed while getting her makeover done and also flaunted a head-to-toe look in one of the stories.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Ratajkowski not only stunned her fans with the sexy cavewoman look but she also performed a sensual dance at Travis Scott’s Halloween At The Weekend Unlimited Delilah Take Over event.

According to a report by Access Online, other prominent guests invited to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s party include Odell Beckham Jr., Nikita Dragun, and Jaleel White. And that’s not all, Leonardo DiCaprio also showed up to the party later in the evening with a group of friends.