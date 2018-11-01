‘Brady Bunch’ Cast Reunites At The Classic TV Sitcom’s House That Will Be Renovated On New HGTV Series

Over the summer, a bidding war erupted over the house located at 11222 Dilling Street in North Hollywood, California. At one point, *NSYNC’s Lance Bass thought that he had the winning bid and would soon be receiving the keys to the $1.89 million home, the second-most photographed residence in America after the White House. However, HGTV offered up the most money and the property is now in the hands of the television network.

What is so special about this particular split-level ranch?

It’s the home that the members of TV’s beloved Brady family lived in from the classic sitcom The Brady Bunch.

HGTV is about to give the house a complete makeover, and to celebrate, the network reunited the show’s six living original cast members at the famous place.

The reunion was the first time Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), and Susan Olsen (Cindy) have been all together in nearly 15 years, according to a press release from HGTV posted on Business Wire.

Several of the network’s home renovation stars — Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers), Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine (Good Bones), Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential), and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip) — were also on hand at the event, which included an on-camera walk-through of the humble abode.

On the new series — tentatively titled A Very Brady Renovation — HGTV’s pros will do a complete overhaul of the house to make it look just like it did, both inside and out, on television screens across the nation when The Brady Bunch originally aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974.

See, during the series’ five-season run, the actual house was only used for exterior shots. All of the interior scenes were really filmed on a television studio lot.

The HGTV crew will now re-create the well-known interiors inside the actual house “without compromising its instantly recognizable street view” and staying “true to the spirit of the Brady Bunch family home that everyone loves and remembers.”

“What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods,” said Loren Ruch, the senior vice president of HGTV programming and partnerships.

“It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane.”

Two thousand square feet will be added to the property in order to complete the “’70s-inspired rehab” and recreate all of the kitschy designs, including the wood-paneled living room with the iconic floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen, and the kids’ Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

In addition to the already mentioned celebrities, viewers can expect to see some surprise guests pop up on the program, which is scheduled to premiere in September of 2019.

And after the house is finished, maybe TV executives could program a Brady Bunch reboot, spinoff, or reality series.