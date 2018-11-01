Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet & Rare Selfie With Daughter Harper

Talk about good genes!

Earlier today, Victoria Beckham pleased her fans by sharing a sweet and rare photo with her youngest child, Harper Seven Beckham. Victoria appears to be all glammed up after a night out with a face full of makeup including shimmery eye shadow and a clear lipgloss. The mother of four leans her head against her daughter’s and looks into the camera.

Harper looks adorable as she poses with her mother while sporting a floral top as well as a furry, white vest on top. The 7-year-old looks way beyond her years as she wears her hair down and smiles into the camera. So far, the photo has earned a lot of attention from Beckham’s 23-million-plus followers with over 193,000 likes in addition to 940-plus comments.

Some fans chimed in to gush over what good genetics the mother/ daughter duo share while countless others just said that they love the Beckham family.

“Wow! She is the spit of Brooklyn! You have unbelievably beautiful children Victoria. You are all such a beautiful family.”

“Gorgeous mummy and baby girl,” another wrote.

“Harper looks like her daddy. Beautiful picture of you both,” one more follower gushed.

And Harper certainly seems to be following in the footsteps of her famous mother already. In a recent interview with British Vogue, Beckham admitted that her daughter is a pro when it comes to walking in heels.

“She’s been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three. But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels. Ditto makeup, that’s where it stays.”

“On the one hand, she’s quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football. She’s not scared of being pushed over,” Victoria said of her daughter. “Confident and bright, Harper could be the brains of the family. She wants to be an inventor.”

And while the relationship between Victoria and her daughter seems to be going very well, there’s another relationship in Victoria’s life that doesn’t seem to be going quite as well. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Mel B seemed to take a jab at Beckham by dressing like her for Halloween.

Mel hit up Heidi Klum’s costume party in the Big Apple, sporting a mask of Beckham’s face in addition to a little black dress, red high heels, and a chic brunette bob, which Beckham rocked during her Spice Girls days. And the costume also included a sign that read “No I am not going on tour,” as Victoria is reportedly the one who is dragging her feet on a Spice Girls reunion tour.

So far, Beckham has not responded to Mel B’s costume.