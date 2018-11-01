‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Get Ready For An Episode-Long Battle

The battle episode took 55 days of night filming as well as weeks in the studio.

HBO’s Game of Thrones, based on the epic fantasy book series by George R. R. Martin, winds up next year with the final airdate for Season 8 yet to be announced. Over the years, fans have seen some amazing battle scenes as individuals and groups alike fight to win control of the Iron Throne in Westeros. And that will be no exception leading into the final season of Game of Thrones.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Season 8 of Game of Thrones will feature an episode-long battle scene. And if that isn’t epic enough, they have also released details on how Episode 1 of the final season of Game of Thrones opens.

“Season 8 opens at Winterfell with an episode that contains plenty of callbacks to the show’s pilot. Instead of King Robert’s procession arriving, it’s Daenerys and her army. What follows is a thrilling and tense intermingling of characters—some of whom have never previously met, many who have messy histories—as they all prepare to face the inevitable invasion of the Army of the Dead.”

Game of Thrones‘ co-producer Bryan Cogman also gave out some details on how Season 8 will open.

“It’s about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death,” he said. “It’s an incredibly emotional, haunting, bittersweet final season, and I think it honors very much what George set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.”

The first official photo from #GameOfThrones’ final season is here! Get exclusive details on the most impossible finale in TV history in our report from the #GoT set: https://t.co/wjWGa4K2Yr pic.twitter.com/59aFZkCR0U — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 1, 2018

Now, about that battle scene!

Every time there is an epic battle scene in Game of Thrones, director Miguel Sapochnik is usually at the helm. This episode will be no exception.

For those who compare every battle against the Battle of the Bastards, filming for this battle took much longer than the 25 days of filming that was undertaken for the Battle of the Bastards. Along with 55 days of night filming for the scenes outside of Winterfell, the battle also took weeks of filming inside the studio.

“It’s brutal,” Dinklage said about the upcoming battle. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

Game of Thrones creator and showrunner David Benioff reveals that the battle had to be epic. After all, the show has been gearing towards it right from the very start. He also confirms that this battle will occur between the living characters and the undead army of the Night King.

“We’ve been building toward this since the very beginning, it’s the living against the dead, and you can’t do that in a 12-minute sequence,” Benioff revealed.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019. The new prequel series based in the Game of Thrones universe and set thousands of years before the events occurring in Game of Thrones is currently filming.