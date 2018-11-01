Kate Middleton Makes An Old Dress Look New At IWM With One Small Alteration

The duchess shopped her own closet for her look yesterday at the Imperial War Museum

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out yesterday to visit the Imperial War Museum in London ahead of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the royal visited the museum yesterday to learn about the lives of her great grandmother Olive’s three brothers, Francis, Maurice, and Lionel, who fought in and lost their lives during World War I.

The duchess arrived yesterday looking lovely as always, wearing a cobalt blue midi dress with three-quarter length bell sleeves and a modern shoulder shape. She paired the elegant dress with a pair of nude, close-toed heels and a matching nude clutch.

Eagle-eyed “royal watchers” and fashionistas were quick to notice, however, that the Jenny Packham piece was one that the duchess already had hanging in her closet. According to Marie Claire, the dress made its first appearance on the duchess during her official visit to Canada in 2016.

During its first wear, the royal styled the dress with nude heels and a silver maple leaf pin, but also wore her brown tresses in an up-do under a Sylvia Fletcher headpiece, making visible the angular collar prominently featured on the dress.

At yesterday’s appearance, however, Kate made a minor adjustment. The duchess chose to wear her hair down in bouncy waves, covering the collar and creating what Marie Claire dubbed a “more classic and simple” look that, at first glance, may have seemed like an entirely new piece.

Ahead of #Armistice100, The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting @I_W_M in London to learn about the lives of her great grandmother’s three brothers, who fought and lost their lives in the First World War. #IWMLondon pic.twitter.com/kjfDUyTwmu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018

This is not the first time Kate, known to some as the “Duchess of Thrift,” has recycled an outfit. Just a few weeks ago, the duchess attended the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit with her husband, Prince William, wearing what Marie Claire called “one of her old favorites.”

Kate donned a long-sleeved, pastel lavender Emilia Wickstead dress that featured a fit and flared skirt, scooped neckline and belted waist. The dress made a previous appearance in July, 2017, when she wore it as she left Hamburg during the royal tour of Poland and Germany.

Middleton shopped her closet again for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, where Marie Claire reported Kate wore her Alexander McQueen coat dress for the third time after previously wearing it to Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015 and again to the queen’s birthday in 2016.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, frequently follows Kate’s trend of recycling outfits. During her tour of New Zealand with husband Prince Harry, Harper’s Bazaar reported Meghan stepped out for a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in an Antonio Berardi dress first seen in 2017 as she supported her now-husband playing polo.