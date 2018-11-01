Police Say 125-Pound Woman Choked Bouncer Unconscious After Mistakenly Thinking He Grabbed Her Bottom

A 22-year-old woman allegedly choked a nightclub bouncer unconscious after thinking the man grabbed her buttocks, but police say he didn’t, TV station KOIN 6 is reporting.

Kierah Lagrave, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree strangulation, which is a felony, but she has since been released on her own recognizance. According to the report, police in Plattsburgh, New York, said that the Plattsburgh woman was at the Five1Eight nightclub the night of Oct. 20 when someone approached her from behind.

Surveillance video taken at the nightclub shows the 125-pound woman walking up behind a bouncer and choking him until he falls unconscious to the floor, City Police Chief Levi Ritter has said, according to the TV station. Ritter added that the footage also shows one of Lagrave’s friend slapping her on the buttocks right before she charges after the bouncer, the report continues.

“The surveillance video clearly shows that Lagrave’s friend slapped her on the buttocks” before the incident occurred, the chief said, according to the Press-Republican.

The alleged victim, who works at the Five1Eight nightclub, reported the assault around 10:20 p.m, as per the newspaper.

Following the incident, as well as her arrest, Lagrave has been active on her social media, especially on Twitter, which she is using to defend herself and accuse the police of misogyny, according to some of her tweets.

Plattsburgh Police Department

“Unfortunately misogynistic Plattsburgh would never believe a woman over a man with a scorpion neck tattoo,” Lagrave wrote in response to another Twitter user who said they believe her.

Lagrave has claimed on Twitter that the police are not painting the full picture of what happened, and also implied that the local newspaper failed to attempt to reach her to get her version of events. According to the woman, the chief of Plattsburgh city police, whom she called “misogynistic” on Twitter “did his best to shame the victim.”

Lagrave has garnered a lot of support on Twitter from people saying she was just defending herself.

“She defended Herself, won, and now was arrested and charged. She is a Heroine and if She ever comes to NYC, She will not have to buy a beer. Believe Her,” one Twitter user wrote in defense of Lagrave.

Lagrave was arraigned Friday in Plattsburgh City Court before Judge Mark Rogers before being released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear back in court at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.