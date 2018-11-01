Ariana Grande Cuddles Up To Mac Miller’s Dog While Wearing The Late Rapper’s Sweatshirt

The singer uploaded a snap of her with Miller's dog on the same day that his tribute concert was being held.

While friends and fans of Mac Miller attended a tribute concert in his honor on October 31, Ariana Grande took some personal time to remember the rapper in her own special way, People is reporting. Grande, who was close friends with Miller since 2013 — and dated him for two years before breaking up this May — has been going through an emotional time ever since Miller’s shocking death from a drug overdose on September 7. Grande uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, featuring her wearing one of Miller’s hoodies while cuddling his dog, Myron.

Grande is known to be an animal lover, and now has a closer relationship with Myron than ever before — opting to spend time with Miller’s furry friend rather than attend the emotional tribute concert. Myron is a pit bull mix that Miller adopted from Wylder’s Holistic Pet Center through The Wagmor — a pet hotel in Los Angeles — in 2017.

Grande and Miller were still a couple at the time of Myron’s adoption. Now, Grande and Myron are helping each other feel better after Miller’s tragic passing. In September, shortly after Miller’s death, Grande uploaded a video of her getting kisses from Myron. In another video, Myron is seen playing with Grande’s dog, Toulouse.

Ariana Grande cozied up to Mac Miller’s dog Myron and wore his sweatershirt in her recent Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/Lm1hyOFUJZ — Current Pop (@currentpop) November 1, 2018

In addition to uploading footage of his dog, Grande is remembering Miller by uploading old footage of him from when they were dating. A video she posted recently was a sweet clip of the rapper getting the sleeves fixed on his tuxedo while preparing for the Oscars. Grande’s mother and grandmother stand next to him in the footage. Grande captioned the video with a simple heart.

While Grande is choosing to share sweet and simple moments from the past to honor Miller’s memory, other loved ones of the rapper chose to honor him by performing at the tribute concert. Proceeds of the ticket sales for said event went to The Mac Miller Circles Fund, which provides art, community-building resources, and programs to vulnerable youth. The concert was live-streamed on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube among other platforms for viewers who could not attend in person.

There were a ride range of performers present at the event — from John Mayer to Chance the Rapper — who all performed Miller’s songs with their own spin on them.

While Grande didn’t attend the concert in person, she was certainly remembering Miller with everyone else that night, just in her own special way.