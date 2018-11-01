Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Leave Everyone Amazed As They Dress Up As Lydia And Beetlejuice For Halloween

It is always fun to see your favorite celebrities dress up for Halloween every year and there are always some of them who steal the limelight and become an instant inspiration for people’s Halloween costumes.

Supermodel Bella Hadid and her beau, The Weeknd, gave a super-awesome Halloween costume idea to couples this year as they dressed up as Lydia and Beetlejuice to attend model Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in New York City, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The couple amazed everyone with the amount of effort they put in to recreate the characters from Tim Burton’s horror-comedy. Bella Hadid pulled off Winona Ryder’s bright red bridal look, which she completed with a spiked black wig, a bouquet of roses, and a small, red box-like clutch. She also accessorized her look with red stud earrings and wore plenty of red eyeshadow to look scary as Lydia.

The Weeknd channeled Beetlejuice’s groomsmen look and wore a scuffed and dirty maroon tuxedo, along with a wig. He also had to paint his entire face to recreate the look that actor Michael Keaton pulled off in the 1988 flick.

Before heading out for the party, The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — shared a series of Instagram stories while getting his makeover done to get the Beetlejuice look. He also posted an Instagram story after the party where Bella Hadid was seen removing his makeup.

Bella Hadid posted many pictures from the event on her Instagram account and the posts garnered more than 1.3 million likes altogether. Fans absolutely loved the couple’s getup and praised the effort that they employed in recreating the characters.

“Best costume hands down,” wrote a fan on one of the pictures. “I am going crazy over this,” another one commented. To add more life to her post, Bella Hadid wrote in the caption that she “yelled Beetlejuice 3 times and he appeared” — making a reference to the story of Beetlejuice where his name had to be repeated thrice to summon and control him.

The Weeknd also posted a photo from the event on his own Instagram page, which amassed 1.5 million likes and close to 16,000 comments from his fans and followers.

A look at the original wedding scene from the horror-comedy shows that the couple did an excellent job recreating Lydia and Beetlejuice, and fans’ comments on their 10-plus Instagram photos and stories show that a lot of people will be trying out this look either next Halloween or in any of their upcoming theme parties.