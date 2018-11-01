‘B&B’ Spoilers For Friday, November 2: Hunky Leo Asks Steffy Out, Quinn Excluded At Family Dinner

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 2 promise that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) days as a single lady may be limited when handsome Leo (Sam Myerson) asks her out. According to She Knows Soaps, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will feel like an outsider during a family dinner.

Quinn Is Neither Forrester Nor Logan

The past few weeks have underscored Quinn’s feelings that Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) family has not fully accepted her as his wife. To make matters worse, Eric was unsympathetic towards her plight and reminded her that she was part of his family, too.

She finally gave in and said that she would allow Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) to marry Charlie (Dick Christie) in her home. She acquiesced because she wanted to please her husband and show him that she could also be generous. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that no matter how much she tries to fit in, she will always be an outsider.

Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Katie (Heather Tom), Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Eric (John McCook) will have a reunion dinner of sorts. Everyone is happy that Donna is back and they will gather to celebrate her return.

But Quinn will feel like the seventh wheel when everyone starts reminiscing and talking about the past. She hasn’t been a Forrester very long and the others have known each other for years. Quinn may end up resenting her husband’s family for excluding her in their conversation.

In honor of Donna's return to Los Angeles, we're throwing it back to this gorgeous #BoldandBeautiful photoshoot with the Logan sisters! ???? pic.twitter.com/YtFPl9G7Sb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 1, 2018

B&B Spoilers Tease Steffy’s Hot Date

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, promise that Steffy will meet Leo, who is a longtime buyer at Forrester Creations. Steffy will give him a sneak peek of the goods, but it seems as if Leo has his eyes on another prize.

Leo will like what he sees so much that he will ask Steffy out on a date. It remains to be seen whether Steffy accepts, although she may be flattered at the attention from the hunk.

Viewers know that Steffy has been dedicated to the lingerie line and that she wants to create a legacy for her daughter. She may decide not to mix business with pleasure and refuse Leo’s advances.

On the other hand, a date with Leo may just be what the single mom needs. The two could decide to keep their business and personal life separate, and just enjoy each other’s company for the night.

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoiler news.