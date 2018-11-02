Bravo TV Could Fire Lisa Vanderpump From The ‘RHOBH’ Cast If She Fails To Do This One Thing

Will the network actually give Lisa Vanderpump the boot?

Lisa Vanderpump’s refuel to film with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars could ultimately lead Bravo TV to fire her.

According to an October 31 report from Us Weekly magazine, producers of the hit reality series are getting frustrated with Vanderpump’s antics and will reportedly consider giving her the boot if she fails to show up to the upcoming reunion taping for Season 9.

Vanderpump and her co-stars are expected to reunite to film the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special sometime later this year, or early next year, but an exact date has not been publicly confirmed.

As fans may recall from years ago, Adrienne Maloof lost her full-time position on the show after she failed to show up to the Season 3 reunion after Brandi Glanville revealed a family secret during the season. While the secret didn’t actually air on the show, it was later revealed online and because of that, Maloof did not want to reunite with her co-stars that year.

Also in Us Weekly magazine’s report, it was noting that quitting is “something [Lisa] has thought about and may explore more seriously soon.” That said, the insider also added that nothing has been set in stone when it comes to Vanderpump’s future with Bravo TV’s reality series.

Several weeks ago, during a cast photo shoot for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi appeared in an Instagram video and spoke of one of their co-stars who was refusing to come out of her dressing room. In response, an insider attempted to deny what the women had said, telling Us Weekly that in order “to keep in line with Bravo’s production needs, at times changes to the schedule can be made to accommodate any talent.”

While a number of sources appeared to speak out on Lisa Vanderpump’s behalf throughout the ongoing rumors of her alleged refusal to film with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, a number of the series’ cast members, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, have since spoken out and confirmed Vanderpump has been purposefully steering clear of them.

Most recently, Rinna told her fans and followers that Vanderpump had been refusing to film with her and the other women for six weeks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills typically airs at the end of each year, but according to Us Weekly, Season 9 will not be seen until sometime next year.