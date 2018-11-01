Mom Shares Heartbreaking Photo Of Hospitalized Daughter To Speak Out Against Bullying

Carrie Golledge didn’t know what to do when her 6-year-old daughter started to refuse to eat. The 29-year-old mother was even more confused when Sophia began throwing up in the middle of the night, episodes she continued to exhibit, despite the many trips to the hospital.

Golledge, of the United Kingdom, then found out her daughter had been the victim of bullying for months at school. When talking to school staff yielded no actions, she decided to take to her Facebook page to share a photo of the girl in the hospital, after yet another attack she suffered during the night.

“This is what bullying does,” the Devon mother wrote. “This is my 6 year old daughter, hospitalised, due to bullying… This is my child with such a caring heart that despite being so ill ‘doesn’t want anyone to get in trouble.'”

Golledge said that Sophia’s alleged best friend at school had been bullying the girl by telling her what to eat and what not to eat, which was causing the girl severe distress, including when she was at home, as the Mirror reported. The supposed friend also prevented other kids from playing with Sophia, causing the girl to become more and more isolated.

When Golledge attempted to address the issue at school, she was told they were just 6-year-olds being 6-year-olds.

In the photo, Sophia is seen lying on a hospital bed, seemingly asleep with a bucket next to her head. The girl is covered with a hospital cover and a monitoring machine is resting by the girl’s feet.

“This is my child who was told off for ‘telling tales at school.’ This is my child who has been mocked on social media by the bully’s parents for just having such a pure heart,” Golledge further wrote in her post.

As The Sun pointed out, the mother’s post garnered a huge response with other social media users offering Sophia their best wishes. The Facebook photo has been shared more than 252,000 times since Golledge posted it on Monday.

According to The Sun, Golledge revealed in subsequent posts that her daughter has since moved schools and is doing better, adding that the worldwide support she has received has been invaluable. In her original post, Golledge added the hashtags “stops the bullies” and “time for change.”

“I’ve had messages from people I don’t know. This is happening to too many people and it’s so wrong,” Golledge said. “I have been inundated with such amazing messages from people that I don’t even know and I am trying to get through them all while I also work out how to allow you all to comment on the post.”