Former La Liga side Racing Santander get a chance to test themselves against top flight competition again.

Real Racing Club de Santander spent most of their 18 years in the Spanish top flight between 1993 and 2012, faltering only in the 2001-2002 campaign when they played in the second division, per 101GreatGoals.com.

But they quickly earned promotion back into La Liga under Manager Quique Setién, who had starred as a player for Santander throughout much of the club’s top-flight run in the 1990s. On Thursday, Racing Club gets a chance to test itself against La Liga competition again — and this time, Setién is at the helm of their opponents, Real Betis, in a Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match that will live stream from Campos de Sport de El Sardinero.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Racing Santander vs. Real Betis Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time on Thursday, November 1, at the 22,222-seat El Sardinero Sport Fields in Santander, Cantabria, Spain.

In fact, Setién has helped save Racing Santander more than once. In 2015, when the club was in dire financial straits, according to AS.com, Setién went on a fundraising drive to benefit the club. One of the players that he called and hit up for an investment of about $30,000 was Real Betis star Sergio Canales, who willingly opened his checkbook. On Thursday, Setién returns to the site of his glory days — as Canales’ coach.

Former Racing Santander great Quique Setién returns on Thursday as coach of La Liga side Real Betis. Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Racing Santander vs. Real Betis Copa Del Rey match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA — or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

There is a way for Copa Del Rey fans to watch the tournament game stream live for free without a cable subscription. Viewers can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services will need credit card information and do charge subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long trial, fans can watch the Verdiblancos vs. Verderones match for free.

In Spain, BeIn Sports Connect España will stream the Racing Santander vs. Real Betis showdown. In Canada, the BeIn Sports Connect sports platform will also live stream the match.

On many Caribbean islands, including Barbados, the Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago, the match will be live streamed by DirectTV Sports. In Puerto Rico, the game will be streamed by Direct TV Sports Puerto Rico. In much of the Middle East — including Egypt and the Palestinian territories — and parts of Africa, BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may carry a live stream of Racing Santander vs. Real Betis, check out the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no live stream offered, nor will there be one in India.