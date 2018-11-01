The three friends will walk the runway together

Top models and friends Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid will reunite at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, a star-studded event that will take place in New York City. The trio made their debut together at the 2016 VS Fashion Show, but only Bella Hadid was able to walk the runway last year in China.

The Standard is reporting that the three supermodels will once again walk the runway to the music of Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, and Shawn Mendes.

Entertainment Tonight made the announcement that the three Victoria’s Secret Angels will reportedly strut their stuff on November 8 in NYC, but other details are being closely guarded.

But ET‘s Amy Lee was able to share a few of the other names who will be donning wings for the occasion.

“In addition to the three It girls, VS Angels Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo (back from a three-year hiatus), Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill, who’ll open the show, will strut their stuff on the catwalk.”

The show will air on December 2 on ABC according to Victoria’s Secret executive producer Ed Razek, who promises the biggest and best show yet.

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner reportedly set to walk in 2018 Victoria's Secret show https://t.co/WdSrVacttf pic.twitter.com/t67Lcm8ngU — Rachel Bilson news (@rachelbnews) October 29, 2018

“The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet. We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world’s top models.”

Last year’s big Victoria’s Secret Show in Shanghai ran into a number of problems mostly stemming from visa issues. Gigi Hadid and singer Katy Perry were two of the participants who ran into problems getting the necessary documents to enter the country. Katy Perry was reportedly denied access after protesting the Chinese government.

Sources say that Gigi Hadid’s problems getting a visa stemmed from a video on Instagram she posted in which she slanted her eyes, offending many of her fans. Hadid apologized on the Chinese forum Weibo and took the video down.

“It hurts me to hurt anyone, and I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt or felt let down by me.”

But the apology was seemingly too late to smooth things over with the powers that grant travel documents, and Gigi had to sit last year’s show out. Sister Bella traveled to China without her.