See The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Celebrating Halloween At Kyle Richards’ Home [Photos]

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' ladies were all present, except Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast recently reunited in Los Angeles over the weekend for a Halloween party at the home of Kyle Richards.

With Lisa Vanderpump nowhere in sight, the ladies of the show — including Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, and Camille Grammer — reunited with Kyle’s sister, Kim Richards, to celebrate the Halloween holiday and the birthday of Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah.

As fans well know, Lisa Vanderpump has been refusing to film with her co-stars for the past several weeks. So, when it came to Kyle’s Halloween bash, not many expected to see her in attendance. In fact, it would have been quite surprising to see her turn up at an event with her co-stars — because she’s been avoiding them at all recent events.

In addition to the many photos shared by the cast of the Bravo TV reality show, a number of fan pages have shared Halloween collages of the ladies, all of whom were dressed to the nines during Kyle’s star-studded party. The group in attendance also included Richards’ famous nieces, Paris and Nicky Hilton.

On November 1, The Morning Toast posted a group photo of the women to Twitter, revealing each of their well-planned Halloween costumes.

From left to right: Lisa Rinna as Erika Jayne, Erika Girardi as a leopard, Dorit Kemsley as a cat, Kim Richards as a gangster, Kyle Richards as a playboy bunny, Denise Richards as Marie Antoinette, and Camille Grammer as Catwoman.

The ladies of #RHOBH celebrating Halloween without one Lisa Vanderpump. Shadè! #TheMorningToast pic.twitter.com/z5QSlDxJLt — The Morning Toast (@themorningtoast) November 1, 2018

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave also enjoyed the Halloween festivities, and dressed as Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn alongside husband Edwin Arroyave. Edwin was dressed as the film’s Joker character.

In a post shared by an Andy Cohen fan page on Twitter, Lisa Rinna was seen posing alongside her husband, Harry Hamlin, in a very different costume than the Erika Jayne look which she sported at Kyle Richards’ party.

As for why Lisa Vanderpump is estranged from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, an insider recently told Us Weekly that a dog adopted from Vanderpump Dogs is what started the drama between the women.

“There was a situation with Dorit and a puppy, but what hasn’t been talked about is that the puppy was biting Dorit’s kids,” a source explained to the magazine. “So a friend of Dorit’s offered to take the dog off her hands because the puppy wasn’t improving and the puppy was still aggressive and the friend brought the dog to a shelter.”

Apparently, Lisa Vanderpump was extremely upset after learning that the adopted pet had been dropped off at an animal shelter behind her back.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to begin airing sometime next year on Bravo TV.