Kendall Jenner Dresses Up As A Sexy Witch For Halloween In New Instagram Photo

After stunning the world with her super-sexy Victoria’s Secret themed getup for Halloween, Kendall Jenner is back with a new Halloween costume today — this time dressed up as a witch.

The supermodel shared two pictures of her in the new costume, which her fans and followers on Instagram really seemed to admire. Kendall wore a tight black dress with spaghetti straps that showcased her hourglass figure, striking a side pose to take a mirror selfie. She completed her outfit with long black gloves in a sheer finish, as well as a big witch hat with black feathers.

She let her hair down — and wore minimal makeup — yet looked absolutely stunning in her new Halloween costume. Per usual, fans loved her spooky ensemble and showered her with endless compliments. The photos in question garnered more than 1.6 million likes and close to 7,000 comments within an hour of going live.

In the caption of the picture, Kendall wrote that it’s “not a costume [but] a lifestyle,” leaving plenty of room for her fans to interpret the meaning of the caption themselves.

“Does she mean to say that being a witch is her lifestyle? If yes, imma still marry a witch,” one of her fans wrote on the post. “Gosh you are soooo gorgeous,” wrote another.

Fans not only commented on how stunning Kendall looked in the picture — but also noticed her extremely luxurious bathroom. A unique golden bathtub can be seen in the background of the picture.

“Can we talk about the golden bathtub for a min? Like wow,” one of her followers commented. “That bathtub though,” another fan wrote.

Apart from the picture, the 22-year-old stunner also posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she displayed a picture of herself donning a white lace teddy and elaborate wings. This wardrobe was one which she sported as part of her Victoria’s Secret themed costume. In the picture, Kendall put her derriere and long legs on full display as she walked with her sisters — all of whom were dressed up in matching costumes.

With more than 2.8 million likes on the Kardashian and Jenner group picture, the costumes became a hit — and there was an instant outpour of appreciation and praise from her fans. Kendall also posted a video of herself on Instagram in which she walked for the camera in her signature supermodel style.

According to the Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner donned a Victoria’s Secret themed costume after she was confirmed for this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — alongside her fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid. According to the Daily Mail, the man responsible for the shoes that the models will be wearing on this year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show, Brian Atwood, revealed that the two beautiful women will be part of “the spectacular lingerie catwalk show which will be taking place in New York City this year.”