Duchess Meghan Cradles Baby Bump In Beautiful Photo Captured By Hubby Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and her new husband Prince Harry are used to being followed by cameras just about everywhere they go. That has been especially true in recent days as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made numerous appearances during their tour throughout Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. In a new photo released by Kensington Palace, however, it seems that Harry is the one who took this latest buzzworthy shot and Markle is too adorable in this one as she cradles her baby bump.

The photo generating so much buzz was shared to the official Kensington Royal Instagram account on Thursday. The caption included a message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, thanking everybody for such a wonderful tour. The photo credit went to Prince Harry himself and the shot was of Meghan Markle in the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua that the couple just visited.

The picture showed Meghan standing among the century-old Redwoods and she’s standing sideways so her baby bump can be seen. She’s cradling the bump, which wasn’t all that visible in a lot of the other photos from the appearance since she was wearing a rather poofy jacket. Meghan’s got a big smile on her face and fans can’t get enough of how adorable the newlyweds are together.

Elle pointed out that there is a very good reason why Meghan’s baby bump wasn’t particularly noticeable without her cradling it as she did in the shot Harry took of her. It’s actually Harry’s jacket, and he had been spotted wearing it earlier in the week while the newlyweds were in Wellington at the Abel Tasman National Park.

The jacket of Harry’s was the perfect coat to wear for this last event and the prince seemingly had no qualms about letting his bride snag it from him for a bit. In addition to the coat, Meghan kept things casual with a pair of Mother jeans and Birdies flats.

The Inquisitr noted earlier that the mayor of Rotorua, New Zealand, was thrilled to have the duke and duchess visit their town. Mayor Steve Chadwick said that this brief stop on the royal tour will provide extraordinary exposure and rewards for the town for quite some time.

Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be facing some withdrawals now that this royal tour of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s has wrapped. Harry and Meghan seemed to have a great time in every spot where they stopped and those who adore them can’t get enough of how in love they seem to be.