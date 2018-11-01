Kim Kardashian Apologizes For Using R-Word At Halloween Party

Kim Kardashian is owning up to a mistake she made during a Halloween bash on Wednesday night. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen using the R-word in a clip posted to social media, and fans immediately called her out for it.

According to a Nov. 1 report by Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian says she feels bad about her inappropriate choice of words, and that she sincerely apologizes for using the word, and for offending the special needs community.

“I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community. I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry,” Kardashian stated.

Kardashian used the word during a Halloween party where she dressed up as Pamela Anderson alongside her best friend, Johnathan Cheban, who dressed as Tommy Lee. Kim was mad that nobody knew who she was supposed to be at the party, and then dropped the R-word.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that a member of the Kardashian family has come under fire for using the R-word. Earlier this year, Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, also used the word during an Instagram Live session where she and her sister, Kourtney, were working out together. Khloe later apologized for her comments.

“Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say it? I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! much love today,” Khloe tweeted after fans called her out.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and all of her sisters donned some of the sexiest Halloween costumes of all time this week. The Kardashian and Jenner girls all dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels and even held their very own fashion show, where they each walked the runway and had their photos taken.

Kim donned a pair of skimpy lace thong underwear and a matching white bra, along with some large, white angel wings and clear heels for her costume, which left very little to the imagination.

Kardashian’s extremely toned body and tiny waist were on display for the night, along with all of her sisters, who also showed off their killer bodies for the sexy Halloween costumes.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!