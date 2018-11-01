Thomas Rhett Shares About The ‘Amazing’ And ‘Challenging’ Experience Of Adopting His Daughter

The country singer and his wife Lauren Akins adopted their daughter Willa Gray in 2017

Country singer Thomas Rhett, and his wife Lauren Akins, are parents to two adorable daughters — Willa Gray and Ada James. Lauren gave birth to Ada James in August 2017, just a few months after the family adopted Willa Gray from Uganda.

In a recent interview with E! News, the “Life Changes” singer opened up about he and his wife’s life changing experience in adopting their daughter, calling it “one of the most amazing but also challenging experiences of our lives.”

“Willa Gray is literally the joy of my world. I cannot imagine living my life without Willa Gray today,” the singer said. “It’s one of those things that you should really think hard about, but also know that if you do it, you are giving somebody a chance at a life they may not have had otherwise.”

Thomas and Lauren began exploring the idea of adoption after running into issues trying to conceive a child on their own, E! News previously reported. They met Willa Gray in 2016 while Lauren traveled to Uganda with the group 147 Million Orphans. After a year-long adoption process, the couple announced they had officially become parents of Willa Gray in May 2017.

“I can’t believe our daughter is finally home. Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl,” Rhett wrote that day on his Twitter.

Speaking to People magazine in August, Rhett said that despite coming from a “whole different part of the world,” Willa Gray — who turned three today — never felt like she didn’t belong to him and Lauren.

“The word ‘adopted’ doesn’t even make sense in my head anymore really,” he said. “I know that it happened and I remember it very vividly, but it kind of feels like she has just always been here.”

Rhett shared with E! that he and Lauren will “more than likely” adopt again, joking that his wife “wants a million kids.”

Until then, Rhett is supporting “The Purple Bag Project,” which is sponsored by Crown Royal. The project aims to deliver 1 million care packages to active military members overseas — as well as those impacted by natural disasters — by 2020.

“I feel like so much of my wife and my vision and passion is about giving back. My wife runs an organization called Love One that helps orphanages in Haiti and in Uganda, which is where our daughter is from,” the “Marry Me” singer explained. “There’s a huge passion in our heart for adoption and helping children in need. Crown has always been a part of the charitable component and I feel like our brands align and I have always been a huge fan of the brand and it just seemed like something I really wanted to get behind.”

Rhett has been nominated for three Country Music Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year. Winners will be announced during the CMA Awards, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, on Wednesday, November 14. The Country Music Awards air that evening at 8 p.m. on ABC.