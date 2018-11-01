French Montana Donates Money To Create Preschool Classrooms In His Home Country Morocco

The rapper has been an active contributor to various causes and posted on Instagram that giving back was the 'greatest joy of his journey.'

While French Montana may be living a lavish life now, it is important to him not to forget where he came from, People is reporting. The rapper’s latest project? Partnering up with the Sabae School of Fida-Mers Sultan district in Morocco to create two new preschool classrooms complete with several year’s worth of classroom maintenance and supplies. Montana himself was born in the North African country in a city called Casablanca.

Montana has a history of trying to use his celebrity to help others. In addition to his work in Morocco, Montana was able to help raise $500,000 to fund a hospital in Uganda. The hospital opened this March and can provide services to over 300,000 women in 40 villages. Montana may have a heart for causes that help people outside of the United States due to he himself being an immigrant. Montana came to the U.S. when he was 13-years-old and only recently became an official citizen.

In February this year, Montana spoke out against the Justice Department announcing a new plan that would get rid of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). DACA, which was instated under former President Obama’s administration, protects almost 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from being deported. Montana took his advocacy a step forward by teaming up with MTV and the nonprofit organization Get Schooled to create the “We Are The Dream” campaign. This campaign seeks to help undocumented immigrants who are currently enrolled in a U.S. school maintain their education.

“I am one of tens of thousands of first-and-second-generation immigrants that are having a significant positive impact on the United States,” he said. “I am excited to lead others in this fight to ensure Dreamers connect with support they need to get to college and make their American Dream come true.”

The “We Are The Dream” campaign is not the only work he’s doing for U.S. residents. According to Complex, Montana announced earlier this morning he would be joining the “Mass Bailout” movement, a campaign geared towards helping jailed woman and children who cannot afford their bail money.

Montana strives to use his platform to bring focus to these issues, but his charity work isn’t always the topic the media wants to report on. He’s received the most press by being friends with the Kardashian family and even had a highly-publicized relationship with Khloe Kardashian at one point. On November 1, Montana tweeted TMZ a thank you for reporting on something he really cares about — his charity work.

“Thank you @TMZ for talking about the work being done to help my homeland Morocco!” his tweet read.

With all of this philanthropy under his belt, Montana isn’t expected to stop his humanitarian efforts any time soon.