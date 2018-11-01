Julianne Hough To Star As Jolene In Netflix’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’

Julianne Hough is about to take another big step in her acting career. Variety reports that the DWTS alum has landed a role as Jolene in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, an anthology series that’s coming to Netflix.

According to Variety, the show’s episodes will each be based on a hit song by Parton and Hough will star alongside Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Dallas Roberts, and the singer herself.

In the song Parton pleads with a woman named Jolene, begging the woman not to take her man. Parton once said the song is based on a true story. During a performance at Glastonbury in 2014, she said the song was inspired by a redheaded woman who was “spending a little more time” with her husband than she needed to.

“Now, some of you may or may not know that that song was loosely based on a little bit of truth,” she said, as reported by the Independent. “I wrote that years ago when my husband… was spending a little more time with Jolene than I thought he should be.”

She later told the crowd that she “got rid of” Jolene.

“I put a stop to that,” she added. “I got rid of that redhead woman in a hurry.”

There’s no word yet on whether Julianne Hough will have red hair for the show. But Variety reports that the anthology series will depict Jolene as a girl from a small town who wants to leave home to pursue a career as a singer/songwriter.

Dolly Parton will play Babe, the owner of a local bar, who acts as a kind of mentor/motherly figure to Jolene.

Each episode will feature a different cast of characters and actors. Variety reports that Parton will have parts in multiple episodes and she’ll also be listed as the executive producer of the entire series. Her fans will also get an extra treat as she’s set to open each show singing to camera or speaking about the meaning behind the song the show is based on. The Netflix series doesn’t have a premiere date just yet but it’s slated to begin in 2019.

Um, Did You Know Julianne Hough Was in 'Harry Potter?' https://t.co/HmHej1vct4 pic.twitter.com/rr3i4gdtHn — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) July 25, 2018

While more people likely know her as a professional dancer, this won’t be Julianne Hough’s first acting role. She has previously appeared in films like Footloose, Burlesque, Rock of Ages, and Grease Live. According to her IMDB page, she even had an uncredited role in the first Harry Potter movie. Her most recent film part has been in Bigger, a film about the early days of the bodybuilding industry.