‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tons Of Fan Favorites Set To Leave Salem Very Soon

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans will be seeing some big casting changes. Some fan favorite characters — and actors — will be leaving the soap opera in the very near future.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives viewers will soon seen multiple characters leave the show, as well as some very big casting changes. It looks like there has been another big shake up over at DOOL, and fans are sure to have some interesting opinions about it all.

Soap Hub reveals that Marci Miller’s last episode — in the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera — will be on November 19. The actress, who took over the role from Kate Mansi, filmed her last episode back in May. She will reportedly say a final farewell to fans in the next few weeks. However, the character of Abigail is not leaving Salem — at least not yet. Mansi agreed to return to Days of our Lives to reprise her former role, but only for a short arc. What happens to Abby following Mansi’s exit has not yet been revealed.

In addition, actor Tyler Christopher, who plays Stefan DiMera, is said to be out as well. The actor previously took a leave of absence from filming, and was temporarily replaced with Brandon Barash. However, since that time the leave is said to have been made permanent — and rumor has it that Tyler is not returning to the soap.

Meanwhile, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will also be leaving Salem soon. Days of our Lives fans knew from the beginning that Sami’s stay would be short-lived, but she is currently entangled in a huge storyline. Sweeney is said to be airing her final episode on November 8, when she and Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) reportedly leave Salem together with the man they believe to be EJ DiMera. In addition to Haiduk’s role as Susan, her other character, Kristen DiMera, is also gone — after being presumed dead in the same warehouse fire that killed Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

However, Kristen has already come back from the dead once, and claims to be more like her father, Stefano DiMera, than anyone knows. This suggests that she’s risen from the ashes like a phoenix before, which means that she could very likely do it again in order to pop back up in Salem in the future.

Days of our Lives fans will also say goodbye to Bryan Dattilo, who will exit the role of Lucas Horton in the next few weeks. Fans were unhappy when it was first reported that the character was leaving Salem, but spoilers claim that he’ll back back in town this spring. Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) and her daughter, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) will also be leaving Salem soon — as their lies about baby Bonnie will be exposed.

Fans can also expect to see Christopher Sean say goodbye to the character of Paul Narita, whom he’s played for four years. Paul will leave town, freeing up Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) to finally have their reunion.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.