Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Bump In Never-Before-Seen Video Of Her Halloween Costume From Last Year

Reality television personality Kylie Jenner celebrated Halloween by dressing up in at least four different costumes — including a Victoria’s Secret angel, a Fanta soda drink, and a butterfly. She shared her creative and sexy costumes with her 118 million Instagram followers, earning her thousands of compliments and likes for her efforts.

The Kylie Cosmetics head also posted various videos and snaps to her Instagram Story, including never-before-seen footage of her 2017 Halloween costume. At the time, she was pregnant with her baby daughter — Stormi Webster — and was keeping her pregnancy a secret from the rest of the world. Although she posted a close up video of herself and best friend Jordyn Woods wearing their costumes last year, followers were unable to see anything from the chest down.

The 21-year-old posted a series of selfies and videos showing off her angel costume. Kylie wore a short and fitted white sparkling dress in addition to large fluffy angel wings. She completed the angelic ensemble with her long blonde hair pulled up into a ponytail.

Kylie captioned the photo, “Throwback to last year cooking Stormi.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star returned this year as an angel, posing with her sisters as part of a family photo shoot, reports People. Kylie and her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner all dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels. They donned sexy white lingerie and enormous angel wings given to them by the brand.

In addition to the angel costume, Kylie also included her 8-month-old daughter in her various ensembles. One mother-daughter costume featured the two dressed up as pink butterflies. Kylie wore a curve-hugging pink leotard, lace-up pink heels, and oversized wings while Stormi sported a pink jumpsuit, pink wings, and a bun pinned up with a butterfly clip.

Another outfit saw Kylie in a white poofy cloud-style dress. She held up a gold lightning bolt while Stormi was dressed in a shiny gold outfit and white sneakers. The photo was captioned, “Stormi Weather,” making the costume a cute play on Stormi’s name.

Kylie’s followers loved her costume choices, going especially crazy for the mother-daughter duo outfits. Users left comments calling Stormi “the cutest baby in the world” and “gorgeous.” Other followers told Kylie that she represented “Mommy goals,” and added that she could make any costume look good — even when it’s “just a cloud.”

One user even declared Kylie the winner of all 2018 Halloween costumes on public offer.