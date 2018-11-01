‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Mackenzie Standifer Poses With Ryan Edwards’ Baby In Halloween Photo, Offers Rehab Update

Ryan Edwards' baby went trick or treating with Bentley.

Ryan Edwards’ new baby boy, Jagger, went trick or treating on Wednesday night with his older brother — 10-year-old Bentley — and his mom, Mackenzie Standifer.

As the former Teen Mom OG cast member continues to treat his addiction to drugs in rehab, Standifer shared the first photo of his second son on Instagram. Unfortunately for fans, the photo didn’t include the new baby’s face. Instead, his mom chose to upload the image with a pumpkin covering the child.

In the caption of the photo, Standifer included one black heart emoji.

According to a November 1 report from Radar Online, Standifer offered an update on her husband, who reportedly entered treatment sometime in September.

A concerned fan asked Standifer on Instagram, “Where is Ryan? As a fellow addict I wish him the best. Is he in treatment still?”

“He is doing SO good. Proud of him!” she replied.

A short time ago, Radar Online revealed that because Edwards isn’t yet home from rehab, Standifer was planning to wait before she gives her fans and followers the first look at her new little boy.

“She wants photos out there, but she wants to wait for Ryan to get home. She’s probably going to wait for Ryan to come home to release any photos.”

Mackenzie Standifer welcomed son Jagger in the wee hours of the morning of October 9.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer revealed this past July that they would no longer be featured on Teen Mom OG during an interview with E! News.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer revealed ahead of Season 8. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Ryan tells E! News. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

Standifer even said that if MTV didn’t “want to film now, then [she and Ryan] don’t want to film later.” However, as fans saw on Monday night, Standifer did return to filming on Season 8 — and was seen on the latest episode of the reality show.

As for Edwards, he has not yet been seen on the new episodes.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.