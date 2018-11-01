Dale Earnhardt Jr & Wife Amy Talk About New Baby & Future Plans

While it has only been six months since Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy welcomed their first child to the family, the couple is not planning to waste any time before adding another one, according to reports from People.

Speaking to the publication at his 300-acre estate in Mooresville, North Carolina, where he and Amy are raising their young daughter Isla Rose, Earnhardt Jr. said, “We’d love to have another child.”

While Amy noted that the couple has their hands full with Isla Rose, she did make clear that time was of the essence, he is 44 and she is 36, saying, “We’re kind of in the trenches still, a little bit. We want her to have a sibling, so we’ll try sooner [rather] than later.”

Isla Rose took part in the magazine’s photoshoot while wearing an absolutely adorable bunny suit, complete with footies and floppy ears. When she entered his world, everything changed for Earnhardt Jr.

The face of NASCAR and the son of one of the sport’s greatest drivers, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Earnhardt Jr. sent a shockwave through the sport when he announced his retirement in April of 2017, after a lifetime in racing. Earnhardt Jr. was still relatively successful racing and also enjoyed immense popularity, being named the most popular driver in NASCAR 15 times in his career.

The retirement was triggered by Earnhardt Jr.’s secret battle with concussions, a struggle that his family only discovered in 2016 when he was forced to miss half of the NASCAR year while he rehabbed from the buildup of his head injuries. He spoke about his battle with concussions in his recently released memoir Racing to the Finish.

Earnhardt Jr. says in the book, “I just don’t have the confidence that I could go race and not get hurt. You can’t … drive race cars without that confidence.”

While he’s no longer racing, Earnhardt Jr.’s life may be busier than it has ever been, as his current jobs include an analyst gig for NBC sports, as well as running his various racing-related businesses with his sister Kelley and his line of Whisky River restaurants.

Earnhardt Jr. pointed out that despite the packed schedule, it is much more relaxing without the pressure and anxiety of racing.

Earnhardt Jr. described his current life by saying, “I have this happiness over the fact that I don’t have to worry about getting hurt. When I come home to [Isla], I don’t have to worry about ever coming home hurt. I don’t ever have to worry about spending months with symptoms while she’s turning 1. You know what I mean? Me and Amy get to experience this together.”