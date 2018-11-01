Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Diana Ross & Family, John Legend, Rita Ora, Pentatonix To Perform

Now that Halloween is out of the way, Americans can shift their focus to the next major holiday — Thanksgiving. And what’s the first thing you do on Turkey Day? Watch Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, of course!

Per tradition, the 92nd edition of the annual holiday event will take place in New York City on Thursday, November 22, starting at 9 a.m. More than 50 million people in the United States are expected to watch the parade live on NBC.

“This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will redefine spectacle with a jaw-dropping mix of must-see entertainment for millions of spectators,” said Susan Tercero, the parade’s executive producer, according to Business Wire.

“Featuring an amazing lineup of high-flying balloons, dazzling animated floats, world-class marching bands and performance groups, the nation’s top music artists, and of course, the one-and-only Santa Claus, the Macy’s Parade will once again herald the arrival of the holiday season.”

Macy’s has signed up some of the top artists from various genres of music to appear on the parade’s flashy floats, and to perform in front of the department store chain’s flagship Herald Square location.

The legendary Diana Ross is coming out for the big event with her children and extended family in tow — including Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Rhonda Ross, Chudney Ross, and Ross Naess.

A-listers John Legend, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Pentatonix, and Sugarland will also be parading down the streets of the Big Apple.

We're serving up your Turkey Day plans on a silver platter! We'll be performing at this year's @Macys Parade! Tune in Thanksgiving Day at 9am on @NBC.????https://t.co/psjZVpwtra pic.twitter.com/MRY6fX9bvF — Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) November 1, 2018

Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Ally Brooke, Kane Brown, Brynn Cartelli, Jack & Jack, Leona Lewis, Ella Mai, Tegan Marie, Carly Pearce, Anika Noni Rose (with the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street), Ashley Tisdale, Mackenzie Ziegler, and Johnny Orlando will also be a part of the morning’s exciting festivities.

For all of the balloon lovers out there, this year the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 16 giant character balloons and 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, ballonicles, balloonheads, and trycaloons.

YALL! I’m going to be in the @Macys Parade this Thanksgiving!!!! To say I’m THRILLED is an understatement. I can’t wait to see all of the floats and experience the morning on truly another level. ???? Watch starting 9am Thanksgiving Day on @nbc! ???? #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/0JHO4Pl9F3 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) November 1, 2018

Giant balloons debuting in the parade this year include Goku from Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the elves Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo, and Hugg from Netflix’s upcoming movie The Christmas Chronicles.

Additionally, parade fanatics can look forward to 26 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers, more than 1,000 clowns, and 12 marching bands.

GUYS!!!! I’m going to be performing on the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade!! I can’t tell you how excited I am & how much I wanted to be apart of this ❤️ Look out for me Thanksgiving Day, it all starts at 9am on NBC ✨ pic.twitter.com/Gq9a0lvPc2 — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) November 1, 2018

The 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker of Today. Tune in to NBC at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving to watch the three-hour broadcast live.