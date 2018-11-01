Khloe Kardashian Glows In Topless Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian is absolutely glowing in her latest social media photo. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sharing a ton of new photos with her followers as of late, and they’re loving each and every one.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a brand new photo of herself. The new mother looks tan and beautiful in the snapshot.

In the photo, Kardashian is topless as someone holds a blue towel in front of her, covering her bare chest as the Good American designer looks off to the side, not meeting her eyes with the camera. Khloe is seen standing outside as the blue sky, trees, and some brush can be spotted in the background of the photo.

Kardashian wears her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and worn in a natural-looking straight style. Her makeup also appears natural with pink lips and a bronzed glow. Neon yellow polish can also be seen on her fingernails.

The reality TV star reveals that she was styled by Hrush Achemyan and that her hair was done by celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons. Khloe didn’t reveal much in the caption for the snapshot but did use an emoji to describe herself as a moon child.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is currently back in Cleveland, Ohio, with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. The couple has been living on opposite sides of the country with Khloe choosing to remain in L.A. with her friends and family as Tristan headed home to Ohio for the start of the new NBA season.

Rumors have been flying that the couple is on the rocks, still stemming from Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal earlier this year. Photos and video of Tristan with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter True.

The pair decided to stay together and have seemingly been working through their relationship issues ever since. Meanwhile, Khloe headed to Cleveland this week with baby True in order to celebrate the little girl’s first Halloween as a family.

Tristan posted photos of himself with True, who was dressed like a pink flamingo on Halloween day, and with Khloe as the two snuggled up to their little girl and smiled happily for the camera.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.