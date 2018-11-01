Taco Bell Is Giving You A Free Taco Today Because Mookie Betts Stole A Base In The World Series

When you grab your lunch today, remember to thank Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox, according to reports from People.

After the outfielder stole a base during the Red Sox matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, Taco Bell is now giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at restaurants nationwide.

The promotion is part of the fast-food chain’s annual promotion “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco,” where Taco Bell will give away a free taco from their menu if anyone steals a base during the World Series. This is the seventh year that the restaurant has run the promotion.

Betts may have been aware of the promotion because he wasted no time in ensuring the nation received their free taco, stealing the base in the first inning of the first game of the series. Along with being crowned the “Taco Hero” of the World Series by Taco Bell, Betts also saw his Boston Red Sox win the game before taking home the championship after dispatching the Dodgers in five games.

Anyone that is interested in picking up the free taco will not have to purchase anything else to go with their purchase. All you have to do is stop into a Taco Bell location during the allotted time or order the taco online during any time of the day.

Mookie has a message for America. ???? pic.twitter.com/i0J0lRqofV — MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2018

When Betts was interviewed after the game where he stole the base, he spoke with pride as he told all watching, “That’s for everybody. Make sure you go and get you a taco.”

Taco Bell is riding the wave of goodwill after it was named the most popular Mexican restaurant in America back in September. Taco Bell beat out several other popular fast food chains, including previous winners Chipotle and Moe’s Southwest Grill, after “more than 77,000 people were polled in the annual study, which asks for preferences among over 3,000 brands across 300 different categories,” according to the report.

The poll, which was conducted by Harris, notes that, in general, brand familiarity has dropped amongst the public, saying in the report, “Consumers are becoming less connected to a large set of brands and more connected to a smaller, select set of brands.”

Taco Bell has also grown to become the fourth largest chain restaurant in the United States, surpassing Burger King to trail only McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Subway when it comes to restaurants with a bigger reach.