Reese Witherspoon Shares Her Spooky Family Halloween Costumes

Reese is giving fans a look at her 'spooky' Halloween with her kids.

Reese Witherspoon gave fans a look at how she and her family celebrated Halloween together by posting a snap of their spooky costumes on Instagram. The Big Little Lies actress gave fans a peek at their costumes this year, which showed the gang in some pretty traditional Halloween garb while her eldest son opted for something a little different.

The snap posted to her account on October 31 showed Reese dressed as a mummy in a white dress that looked as though it was made from bandages. The star also got into the Halloween spirit by covering up her signature blonde hair with a brunette wig as well as black lines across her mouth to make it look as though her lips had been sewn together.

As for her husband Jim Toth and her youngest son 6-year-old Tennessee, the father/son duo opted to match each other for the holiday by wearing the same vampire costume with dark makeup around their eyes.

But it was Reese’s eldest son, 15-year-old Deacon, who opted for something a little different.

While his family opted for more classic costumes, Deacon – whose dad is actor Ryan Phillippe – looked as though he wasn’t wearing a costume at all as he crossed his arms for the camera in a white Nike hoodie, baseball cap, cargo pants, sunglasses, and chains around his neck.

But while it looked as though the teenager may have opted not to dress up with his family, many fans speculated in the comments section of Witherspoon’s upload that he was actually dressed as the Latin singer Bad Bunny.

The upload came just days after the Inquisitr reported that the Legally Blonde actress shared a photo of her son as she celebrated his 15th birthday.

Reese didn’t clarify the costumes in the caption, simply writing alongside her family Halloween photo, “Happy Halloween, everyone!” with a pumpkin emoji.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

She then encouraged her almost 15 million Instagram followers to “Have a Spooky night!” alongside three hearts, one black and two orange.

Witherspoon has showed off her Halloween costumes on social media for the past few years, regularly showing her fans how she and her family celebrate the holiday.

Last year, she also gave fans a fun decorating tip for the holiday that was decidedly less spooky than her mummy costume this year.

Per Hello Giggles, Witherspoon revealed how she decorated her pumpkins to look like colorful donuts, complete with sprinkles.

“Donut believe the hype… not all pumpkins have to be carved,” she captioned the upload, adding the hashtag “HalloweenFun.”

That same year, In Style reported that Reese also gave her fans a look at her adorable dog costumes on social media. One picture showed one of her pups named Henry with a TY tag around his neck to make him look like a plush, while her Frenchie Pepper dressed up like a box of French fries.

“I don’t know about y’all, but I prefer a little Pepper in my #FrenchieFries! #PepperPortraits #PepperPoses #HappyHalloween,” Witherspoon captioned the adorable snap.