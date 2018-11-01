Julia Roberts Says Meeting Husband Danny Moder Changed her Life

Julia Roberts has revealed that meeting her husband Danny Moder caused a “seismic shift” in their life, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

The 51-year-old Roberts recently made an appearance on The Goop podcast, hosted by her friend Gwyneth Paltrow, where she spoke about her 16-year marriage to the cinematographer. The couple met during the filming of the 2000 movie, The Mexican.

Roberts described the experience by saying, “I think that first kind of real… ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny. Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way… He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human. I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

Roberts and Moder went on to get married in 2002, and now share three children together — 13-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 11-year-old Henry.

Roberts went on to delve into how her marriage developed and became more complex over the years, sharing simple dreams of young love that eventually bloomed into buying a house and having children. Roberts went on to say that once those plans became a reality, she realized the necessity of compromise on even the minor things — such as buying couches and hand towels. She explained that the most difficult part of their marriage came when it was time to raise the couple’s children, finding the balance in each of their respective parenting philosophies.

Despite the stress of maintaining a long-term relationship, Roberts refers to her decision to marry Moder as “the best decision” that she has ever made in her life.

Roberts said, “I felt I really had a sense of ownership of my destiny. I’ve never said that before, to examine it like that. He truly is the best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder.”

Roberts also opened up about her relationship with her long-term friend George Clooney, speaking on the strength of their bond.

“George actually said once when we were talking about [it], ‘Doesn’t it stink sometimes when you’re just like, on a movie and everything’s great, but there’s like one person that just doesn’t get the vibe or you know?’ So, we’re all kind of commiserating, ‘Oh, yes, we’ve all had that experience where one person just kind of doesn’t get it.’ They’re just kind of blowing it for everything and he goes, ‘Yes, but what’s great about that person is you have somebody to talk about at the end of the night when you’re all having a drink before you go to bed.’ He is the sunny side up.”