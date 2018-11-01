Princess Madeleine Of Sweden Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Kids Dressed For Halloween

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine and her three children seemingly had a fun, but relaxed, Halloween this year. The family is living in Florida these days and the royal princess shared an adorable photo of her family dressed up in their casual and cute costumes.

As the Inquisitr shared a while back, Princess Madeleine and her family relocated to Florida recently. Before moving to the United States, Madeleine, her American husband Christopher O’Neil, and their three children had been residing in London. O’Neil is said to spend time both in Florida as well as back in London for his work as an investment banker.

While O’Neil wasn’t shown in the photo Princess Madeline shared via Instagram, all three of the couple’s children were. Princess Leonore, 4, seemed to be dressed as a mermaid and was holding a fake cat, while Prince Nicolas, 3, was Batman. Baby Princess Adrienne, who is 7-months-old, was dressed as a pumpkin, and Madeleine kept things simple as a cat.

Madeline wore black flats, black leggings, and a black T-shirt along with cat ears and some cat-inspired face paint. Leonore had on some face paint that was a bright mix of colors that synced nicely with her mermaid tail, and Nicolas kept it simple with some black face paint creating a mask over his eyes to go with his cape and Batman T-shirt.

The quartet stood in front of some Halloween décor and while baby Adrienne wasn’t up for smiling, the rest of the crew did. Princess Madeleine’s post garnered more than 40,000 likes and numerous comments from people who thought they looked adorable.

As People shares, Princess Madeleine prides herself on being a “normal mom.” Naturally, there are times when the family needs to dress up and participate in some royal family events. However, it looks like their day-to-day lives are fairly normal and involve trips to the pumpkin patch, making breakfast together, playing at the park, and so on. The Swedish princess is still working with the World Childhood Foundation, but she’s clearly quite focused on being a hands-on mom as well.

Living in Florida certainly appears to suit Princess Madeleine and her children quite well. They are likely still getting settled after their move this past fall, but the family is fairly used to moving around. Madeleine and her husband had explained that they felt now was the perfect time to put down roots in Florida, ahead of the oldest children starting school, and it certainly looks like they’ve gotten into the swing of things living in the States.