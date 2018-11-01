‘One Piece’ Chapter 923 Spoilers: Luffy Suffers Massive Defeat Against The Strongest Creature In The World

Is this the end for Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates alliance?

One Piece Chapter 923 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the continuation and the possible conclusion of the battle between Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates captain Kaido. Will someone save Luffy from being killed by Emperor Kaido?

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 923 will be starting with Luffy sending Emperor Kaido to the ground with a very powerful punch. After the attack, Luffy decided to go to Oden Castle to check if his crewmates and allies survive Emperor Kaido’s “Boro Breath.” Before he reached the ruins, the Strawhat Pirates captain saw an injured Speed, a Beast Pirates headliner who is now under control of Tama.

Speed revealed that they encountered Emperor Kaido on their way to Tama’s home. Speed fought against Emperor Kaido, but she was easily defeated and failed to protect Tama. Luffy felt a huge regret that he didn’t accompany Tama to her home.

Trafalgar D. Water Law finally caught up with Luffy and told him that they should escape and hide in a safe place while Emperor Kaido is drunk. Unfortunately, Luffy refused to follow Law’s orders, telling him that he plans to beat Emperor Kaido now. Luffy also said that they don’t even have an idea if Kinemon and his friends are still alive.

One Piece Chapter 923 featured the second faceoff between Luffy and Kaido. After ending his conversation with Law, Luffy called out Emperor Kaido and introduced himself as the man who will become the Pirate King. Emperor Kaido launched another “Boro Breath,” but Luffy managed to dodge by jumping into the air. Kaido returned to his human form and fell to the ground.

Luffy didn’t waste any time and took advantage of the situation. He immediately transformed into Gear Fourth Bounce Man and used Kong Organ against Emperor Kaido. Luffy attacked Emperor Kaido relentlessly, not giving him the opportunity to defend himself. However, when Luffy grew tired of punching the enemy, Emperor Kaido stood up easily and showed no sign of any damage.

Emperor Kaido sent Luffy flying with his club. The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 923 showed Luffy lying on the ground and unconscious with blood running from his head. After showing him the difference between their powers, Emperor Kaido mocked Luffy for saying that he will become the next Pirate King.