GOP Missouri Candidate Steve West’s Children Tell Voters He Is ‘Anti-Semitic’ And A ‘Homophobe’

While most political candidates can count on the unshakable support of their family members, Emily West has an unusual message for the citizens of Missouri as concerns her father — don’t vote for him.

Two of the three children of Missouri Republican Steve West, 64, have urged voters in the state’s 15th House District to reconsider their support of their dad.

“I can’t imagine him being in any level of government,” Steve West’s daughter Emily told the Kansas City Star. “He’s made multiple comments that are racist and homophobic and how he doesn’t like the Jews.”

West’s son, Andy, also contacted the local newspaper earlier this week to speak against the controversial candidate.

“My dad’s a fanatic. He must be stopped. His ideology is pure hatred. It’s totally insane,” the middle child of Steve West’s progeny of three said on Tuesday. “If he gets elected, it would legitimize him. Then he would become a state official, and he’s saying that Jews shouldn’t even have civil rights.”

The Republican candidate for the Missouri General Assembly made headlines in August after he won the GOP primary. Word then spread about his radio show and website, which he regularly uses to spout an “array of bigotry including homophobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and outright racism,” the Kansas City Star reported.

Steve West won the Republican primary in the 15th district of the Missouri House by nearly 25 points Tuesday. He also says a Jewish cabal is destroying America.https://t.co/fKsrstaYpJ #MOLeg — Jason Hancock (@J_Hancock) August 10, 2018

On a recent episode of the show, called “The Hard Truth with Jack Justice,” posted on October 15, West discussed the relationship between the U.S. and Israel. He expressed his sentiment that the United States has been “loving on these people.”

“They have been running this assault on America. They have been giving us gay marriage, pornography, abortion, everything that’s anti-Christian… This is what they do. This is how they corrupt a Christian nation, because they are an anti-Christ people,” he said, as the newspaper reported.

The issue of anti-Semitism in the United States is making headlines again, in light of the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday that claimed the lives of 11 people. It has been deemed the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U. S. history.

West has denounced the shooting and has denied being anti-Semitic, he told the Star on Monday — adding that his children’s attitude toward him is his ex-wife’s doing.

“I had a toxic divorce from my ex-wife and she’s poisoned my kids, and I have to live with that,” he said. “I’m sorry that she’s decided to make a political issue that doesn’t need to be.”