Kourtney Kardashian Heats Up Bali In New Bikini Shot

Kourtney Kardashian and her famous sisters can’t stop gushing over their recent vacation to Bali, and the reality star is reliving some moments from the trip with photos posted to social media.

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a bikini in front of the beautiful Bali sky. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality also shared a sweet message about her time in the country.

Kourtney is seen in the photograph wearing a black bikini, complete with a sheer see-through cover-up. She stands in front of the pool, where palm trees can be seen in the background, as their reflections shimmer in the pool.

The ocean and sun setting behind a cloud can also be seen in the photograph, as Kourtney’s face is encompassed in shadows. The mother-of-three is barefoot in the picture and wears her long, dark hair parted down the middle and in loose, natural-looking waves.

Kourtney and her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, spent time in Bali last week together and brought their children as well. Scott Disick also joined the famous family on the trip, where she claims she was reminded to be positive, smile more, and help others in her everyday life.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this week Kourtney Kardashian also shared photos of herself and all of her sisters wearing their Victoria’s Secret Angel Halloween costumes.

The Kardashian/Jenner’s all dressed down in skimpy white lingerie and angel wings to show off their bodies and celebrate the spooky holiday. Kourtney donned a pair of white panties and matching lace bra, as well as a corset for the costume, and a huge pair of angel wings the curved both up and down for her costume. She added a pair of clear heels to complete the look and wore her long, dark hair half up in a high ponytail on top of her head.

The women later had their very own fashion show, complete with a photographer as they showed off their outfits. Kourtney revealed that she “opened the show,” and then thanked Victoria’s Secret, who let the girls borrow real props, for making her the “first ever 5′ 1″ angel.”

Later, Kourtney dressed as a character from the Austin Powers movies in a group costume with some friends for a Halloween party, which all of her sisters but Khloe Kardashian, who is in Cleveland with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, attended.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!