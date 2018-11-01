Diddy Dresses Up As Pennywise From ‘It’ For Halloween After Viral Clown Scare On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Diddy, a.k.a Puff Daddy or Sean Combs, showed that he knows how to come back from an embarrassing situation — dressing up as Pennywise, the clown from the movie It. The costume is especially hilarious if you recall that Ellen DeGeneres scared him with a clown in that same costume on a recent episode of her show.

During the sit-down interview, Ellen questioned Diddy about the rumor that he’s afraid of clowns. Diddy denied it.

“Impossible,” he said in response to the question. “Because I’m a black man. I have so many other things to be fearful of – a clown’s not gonna scare me.”

Almost as soon as the words were out of his mouth, a person in a Pennywise costume popped up next to him, prompting Diddy to leap out of his seat to do a karate kick and break into a Michael Jackson inspired dance.

After he calmed down, he tried to downplay his initial reaction.

“You know, I woke up this morning, and I said, ‘I want my life to be full of surprises,'” he said after he sat down again. “Ellen, I thank you.”

He did admit that the scare had affected his “street cred.”

So, it looks like he was trying to get back some of that “cred” with his Halloween costume this year.

Earlier today, Diddy posted a video to Twitter of himself dancing in a Pennywise costume alongside his son and a couple of other people. It looks like this was taken before his Halloween party, since there are also photos and videos of him dancing in the costume with other celebrities like Beyonce, Jay Z, and Kevin Hart.

One person who probably wasn’t at the party is Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend. On October 17, People Magazine reported that the former couple had split up after 11 years of dating.

A source told People that their breakup was “amicable,” and that Ventura plans to move on — focusing her time and efforts on her music and acting career.

There were reports that Diddy had already started a relationship with another woman, but People’s source said that was not true.

Diddy pretty much confirmed that with a recent post on his Instagram page. He posted a screenshot of “The Lady In My Life,” a song by Michael Jackson, where the singer croons about a woman he had lost.

“If anyone sees @cassie this weekend please tell her to listen to this song 100 times! LOVE,” Diddy wrote in the caption of the post.

There’s no word yet on whether Cassie responded to Diddy’s Instagram post.