Jennifer Lopez Hits The Gym In A Blue Sports Bra & Matching Leggings With Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod shared a video of JLo going hard in the gym.

Jennifer Lopez spent much of her Halloween taking care of herself in the gym, and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez took to social media to prove it. Per Daily Mail, the star posted a video showing Jennifer going hard during a workout as she showed off her amazing body in her matching workout gear on October 31.

Potentially getting ready to indulge in a little candy during the holiday, the site reported that the video showed Lopez working on her body surrounded by a number of weights while wearing a fun blue sports bra and matching tight leggings which appeared to be taken from her range with designer Niya Masol.

She could also be seen dancing around in the gym in front of the mirror, moving her hips with her hands up in the air over her head as she showed off her seriously toned abs.

Lopez appeared to be unaware that the former baseball player was filming her during her workout session but quickly realized what Rodriguez was doing as she spun around and playfully asked him to stop filming.

Alex captioned the video of Jennifer he uploaded to his Instagram Stories on October 31, by writing, “HALLOWEEN Dancing and training” before then tagging Niya Masol, who JLo recently teamed up with to create her own line of workout leggings.

The video is just the latest Rodriguez has shared on social media showing Lopez hitting the gym to keep her amazing body in shape.

Miami.com reported earlier this year that Alex shared a video of the twosome working out together as they attended the opening of a new gym in Florida.

A-Rod also shared a photo of the twosome hitting the gym together on his account on October 21 where he described them as being a “dream team” as they got their sweat on together.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

JLo was once again flashing her incredibly toned abs in a grey sports bra and grey leggings in the photo. Rodriguez captioned his upload by writing, “Dream team. When your workout partner kicks you’re a**.”

Jennifer recently opened up about her amazing body in an interview with In Style, telling the site during a cover feature, “I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows.”

She also opened up about leading the way for women with curvier bodies to feel confident.

“I didn’t realize what I was doing — I was just being myself,” Lopez admitted to the magazine, telling the site that having curves was always celebrated in her family. “Curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like, ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good.'”