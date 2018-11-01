Gwyneth Paltrow & Husband Brad Falchuk Pay Homage To ‘A Star Is Born’ With Halloween Costumes

The pair looked exactly like Ally and Jack from the hit film.

Last night marked Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s first official Halloween as a married couple and they certainly started things off with a bang.

Not only did the couple really get into the spirit by dressing in a couple’s costume but the pair also decided to pay tribute to one of the hottest movies of the year — A Star is Born. Falchuk took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself and Gwyneth dressed as Jack and Ally from the hit film. Of course, the role of Jack is played by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga plays the role of Ally.

In the photo, Falchuk tilts his head down to show off his brown cowboy hat. The 47-year-old pairs the hat with a black button-down shirt and a brown jacket over it. He also sports some scruff on his beard and looks a lot like Bradley Cooper in the film.

Paltrow also looks very similar to Lady Gaga’s character in the movie, donning a brunette wig, black crop top, and black leather jacket. So far, Falchuk’s image has received a lot of attention from his followers with over 4,700 likes in addition to 70 comments. Some fans gushed over how amazing the couple looks for Halloween while others chimed in to wish them congratulations on their recent nuptials.

“This is the best. Well done you two.”

“Genius!!! I just saw movie for the third time,” another wrote.

“Omg this is awesome, you rock!!! Pls adopt me,” one more chimed in.

And the Jack and Ally costumes seem to be pretty popular among celebrities so far this year. Giuliana Rancic and her husband Bill Rancic also got into the Halloween spirit by dressing as the pair during an appearance together on the Wendy Williams Show. Giuliana treated her fans to one photo and one video from the Halloween event.

Like Paltrow and Falchuk, Bill and Giuliana certainly played a convincing Ally and Jack with Bill in blue jeans and a brown button-down shirt as well as a full-on fake beard and a pair of aviator glasses. Giuliana looked just as good in a cowboy hat, black shirt, leopard leggings, and black heeled booties.

Their photo also earned a ton of attention from fans with over 24,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Once again, countless fans chimed in to gush over how amazing the costume was.

“Well done you both look great,” one fan wrote.

“Amazing!!!! So perfect,” another chimed in.

Halloween 2018 was certainly one to remember!