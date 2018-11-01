‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Dressed As A Sexy Lion On Halloween, See The Photo

Scheana Marie spent time with a male friend on Wednesday night, but he wasn't her boyfriend Adam Spott.

Scheana Marie didn’t share any photos of her sexy lion Halloween costume on her Instagram page but luckily for fans, the Vanderpump Rules star’s friend Zack Wickham did just that.

After the two of them enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles, Wickham shared a photo on Instagram, which included him in a Pharaoh costume and her in her lion costume.

“Pharaohs were known for loving cats and I’m no exception,” Wickham wrote in the caption of his photo.

In his photo, Scheana is seen playfully placing her hand on Wickham’s chest as she attempts to scratch through his skin, as a lion would do. Meanwhile, Wickham maintains a serious glare for the cameras.

Scheana Marie’s photo was shared on Instagram around the time she and her co-stars were featured in the first look at the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. However, as many fans noticed, Scheana was only seen for a brief moment in the trailer clip.

Because Scheana Marie embarked on a romance with Adam Spott amid production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, many believed her relationship would be featured as a hot topic on the show. However, as Bravo TV teased, Scheana’s co-stars weren’t impressed with her relationship hopping and found her statements of being “single” for the summer to be a lie.

As some may have noticed throughout the past several months, Scheana Marie has been sharing tons of photos of herself and Adam Spott but their relationship wasn’t confirmed until weeks ago when Stassi Schroeder said on Instagram that they were girlfriend and boyfriend.

Prior to Schroeder’s big reveal, Scheana spoke of her plans to stay single as she recovered from her past relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta, which began very soon after her divorce from Mike Shay. Then, as she continued to spend time with Spott and appeared on many red carpets with him, she began facing rumors of a romance.

While Scheana attempted to downplay the nature of her romance throughout the past several weeks, she was ultimately outed by her co-stars and soon, fans will watch as the relationship grows on Vanderpump Rules.

Less than two months ago, Scheana Marie claimed Adam Spott was her “best friend” during a chat with Us Weekly magazine.

“I’m still single. It’s fun. It’s been a little over a year now. I’m living on the West side … All of my single girlfriends live on the West side and all of my friends in relationships live in West Hollywood, which is where Adam lives so he’s my plus one,” she explained. “I bring him along, and then it works out. Because I’m literally like the only single person on Vanderpump Rules.”