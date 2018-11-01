Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Pose For Halloween Selfie Amid Divorce

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan aren’t letting their divorce stand in the way of their family life. The couple was seen hanging out together on Halloween as they had fun trick-or-treating with their daughter, Everly, 5.

According to a Nov. 1 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are on good terms despite their ongoing divorce. The pair, who married back in 2009, even posed for a selfie together, which the Magic Mike star posted to his Instagram story on Halloween night.

Channing was dressed in a full Genie outfit, as he proudly showed off his Aladdin-themed costume. Meanwhile, Jenna donned a Cleopatra outfit fit for a queen.

The two even joked around in cute videos from the night. “Give me all of your Reese’s! I can smell ’em on you,” Tatum told his daughter and her friends as they were collecting candy. “You guys have four collective Reese’s Cups. So I get three, and you get one,” he joked.

The family did have to make one pit stop during the festivities as their little Everly revealed she needed to use the bathroom. So, Dewan asked one of their neighbors if the little girl could come inside their home to use the facilities while Tatum revealed he made Jenna ask because he was afraid people wouldn’t be very receptive towards a grown man in a Genie costume.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split back in April, much to the shock of their fans. The couple revealed that they were still good friends and committed to co-parenting their daughter the best way that they could.

Since that time, both Tatum and Dewan have moved on to other relationships. Channing is currently dating the singer Jessie J and has been spotted checking out some of her recent performances.

Meanwhile, Jenna has been linked to Broadway star, Steve Kazee, whom she was seen kissing at a Halloween party in Hollywood last month. The duo was also spotted taking a haunted hayride with friends to celebrate the Tony Award winner’s birthday.

In addition, both Tatum and Dewan have officially filed for divorce and joint custody of Everly. Jenna is also reportedly seeking spousal support, which Channing is asking be denied.

However, it looks like the disagreement over alimony had no impact on the pair’s ability to celebrate a fun, family Halloween with their only child, as they continue to work on parenting Everly now that their marriage is over.