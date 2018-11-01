Seth Meyers Expresses Confusion Over Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Split

The world was shocked when news surfaced that power couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were calling off their engagement, and that included Pete’s friend and Late Night host Seth Meyers.

The Saturday Night Live alum was on the Andy Cohen show Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, where he played the popular game Plead The Fifth, in which Andy asked him three questions and he could only refrain from answering one of them. Andy’s second question was regarding SNL star Pete Davidson, 24, and his former fiance, pop princess Ariana Grande, 25, and their very public breakup.

According to Entertainment Tonight, when Andy asked Seth how shocked he was when he heard the news, on a scale of one to 10, the 44-year-old comedian said he was surprised for one main reason — the couple’s adorable pet pig, Piggy Smalls.

“I was shocked because I feel like a couple that agrees to buy a pig together has a deep… Again, both people in that relationship have to think a pet pig is a good idea,” Seth said.

“You would think that means you have a lot in common with somebody,” the late-night television host added.

Seth had actually discussed the beloved pet pig with Pete himself when he had him as a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers back in September. Pete recalled how easy it was for them to adopt the unconventional pet, claiming that Piggy Smalls “was just there” an hour after Ariana expressed her desire to have a pig.

“This girl, she was like, ‘I want a pig!’ And then an hour later it was just there,” Pete said.

“I’m still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks and this chick got a pig in a f****** hour,” he added.

Pete then vented about the challenges of having a pet pig in New York City, to which Seth jokingly replied that if “you live in a city with seven million people and none of them have pigs, most people think, ‘Maybe I won’t also.'”

Pete and Ariana called it quits mid-October, ending their five-month romance that delighted fans of both artists all around the globe. The two got engaged in June after dating for only a few weeks, and even though they moved in together and talked publicly about their relationship, things were more complicated than they seemed behind closed doors. Their romance took a hard blow after the death of Ariana’s ex, rapper Mac Miller, who passed away from an apparent drug overdose on September 7. The singer was said to have been left “an emotional wreck,” and a source told ET that she made “the final decision” to end the engagement because she needed space and time to heal.