Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Musical Guests To Include Rita Ora & Shawn Mendes

It’s that time of year again when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show announces it musical guests who will rock the runway and share the stage with a bevy of scantily-clad young women modeling outfits that many covet but few can actually wear.

E! News has reported that Victoria’s Secret has officially revealed the slate of performers scheduled to serenade the lingerie-clad Angels as they strut down the runway.

Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts are all going to take the stage for the December 2 hotly-anticipated extravaganza.

“Brb working on my strut,” Ballerini remarked on social media. “Can’t wait to play at the #VSfashionshow Dec 2.”

The lingerie superstore has upped their musical ante this year, featuring many performers than just the two or three they usually use.

Just last year, VS featured more performers than ever before, including Harry Styles, Miguel, Li Yundi, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jane Zhang.

The biggest fashion show in the world deserves epic musical guests…and here they are! See them all in the #VSFashionShow Dec. 2, 10/9c on @abcnetwork! pic.twitter.com/zIPKi8CP5t — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 1, 2018

The show will also be making its return to the Big Apple this year.

The worldwide lingerie brand’s inaugural show kicked off from inside the famed Plaza Hotel in August 1995 without any musical guests.

Brb working on my strut ???????????? Can’t wait to perform at the #VSFashionShow with @TheChainsmokers! Tune-in Dec. 2 10/9c on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/iEx2a8ru0A — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 1, 2018

Over the years, singers and songwriters such as Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga have all performed as Victoria’s Secret angels took to the catwalk.

AOL reported that Angel veterans including Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Devon Windsor, Stella Maxwell, Behati Prinsloo, and more have already been confirmed to walk the show.

Top models such as Karlie Kloss, Barbara Palvin, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid have also reportedly signed on. Winnie Harlow will be making her VSFS debut.

In October, Victoria’s Secret confirmed that they’re teaming up for an exclusive collection with London-based designer Mary Katrantzou for this year’s show. Called “The Queen of Prints,” Katrantzou has designed a whole new collection for the retailer, which will debut on this year’s runway.

The identity of the Angel selected to wear this year’s Fantasy Bra is still being kept under wraps.

Last year, Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro, who officially became an Angel in 2015 but who had been working with the brand since 2010, was selected to wear the 2017 “Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra.”

Ribeiro was visibly ecstatic about the privilege, telling W, “it is such an honor to be chosen out of 60 models. It is a very special thing.”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air its annual lingerie extravaganza on Dec. 2 at 10/9c on ABC.