‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Long Legs And Cleavage In Morticia Addams Halloween Costume

The star wore a low cut black dress featuring a high leg slit to transform into the 'Addams Family' matriarch.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her fiance, musician Joe Jonas, proved once again that they share a sense of humor — the pair transforming into Morticia and Gomez Addams from The Addams Family for their Halloween costume.

The couple shared several photos of their spot-on portrayal of the iconic spooky duo on their respective Instagram accounts, wishing their combined 15.2 million followers a “Happy Halloween from Morticia & Gomez Addams” in the captions.

Turner, 22, showcased her incredible figure in a black, floor length gown. The gown featured a thigh-high slit that showed off one of her long, toned legs. Another photo, shared only to her Instagram account, revealed the plunging v-neck cut of the dress — which certainly showed off the actress’ assets. She completed her look with a long, black wig. Her makeup look, created by makeup artist Dusty Starks, featured ghostly white skin, a smokey eye and Morticia Addams’ signature candy apple red lips.

Jonas, the 29-year-old lead singer of DNCE, complimented his fiancee perfectly as Gomez Addams — dressing in a black pinstriped suit, white button up, and a black tie. His naturally dark hair was slicked back, and he donned a thin mustache. Jonas added the perfect accessories to his costume in order to complete his look, carrying around a cigar and wearing a plastic hand on his shoulder, representing the character Thing.

The couple shared a short black and white clip of them in their costumes as well, in which they slowly walked through a corridor. In the video, Joe brings his cigar to his lips — while Turner cuts rosebuds from a bouquet of flowers with a pair of scissors.

This not the first costume that the couple — who got engaged in October 2017 — sported for Halloween this year. This past weekend, Jonas shared photos on his Instagram account of the couple at a Halloween party, where Sophie was dressed as an elephant. Joe honored his fiancee by dressing as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance together last month, People reported, when they attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

Turner recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she revealed that it was Canadian pop star Justin Bieber that she had her eye on when she was younger, the Daily Mail reported.

“I think that was the day after I finished my GCSE’s,” she explained to Corden as he showed a photo of the actress at age 16, standing next to a cardboard cutout of herself with the Biebs.

“My mom, as a gift, for finishing my GCSEs, made a cardboard cutout of Justin Bieber and I together…and I cried. I fell up the stairs and I cried,” she admitted.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Sophie Turner’s return as Sansa Stark in the final season of Game of Thrones, which will premiere some time in 2019.