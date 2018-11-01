Kate Hudson Named Goodwill Ambassador For United Nations World Food Programme

The actress, author, entrepreneur, and mother Kate Hudson is adding a new title to her list of accomplishments. The 39-year-old was just appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Food Programme, a humanitarian group that feeds over 90 million people in 80 countries. According to People, Hudson is ready to take the compassion and skills she has learned as a mother and extend them to those families in need.

“As a mother, I understand the vital importance of proper food and nutrition play in the life of a child,” the Deepwater Horizon actress said in a press release. “The work of the World Food Programme is so much more than just feeding people, it’s about strengthening families, rebuilding communities, and ensuring everyone, everywhere has access to the food they need to not only survive, but thrive.”

The United Nations Food Programme is a Rome-based organization founded in 1961 and is the largest group of its kind in the world. Hudson’s appointment as ambassador to the organization after years of championing the cause. In 2015, she joined Michael Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop campaign to help raise funds for the organization’s school meals program.

“After seeing their work first-hand, I’m sure that if we can get more people involved in this movement we really can move closer to a world with Zero Hunger,” she said.

Hudson spent time visiting rural elementary schools in Cambodia with the Watch Hunger Stop campaign, meeting with the farmers growing food for local schools. She shared snaps of her time in Cambodia on her social media channels.

“Kate’s incredible passion and commitment to speaking up on behalf of the hungry around the world is an inspiration to all of us,” said David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme. “We are honored to welcome Kate in her new role as our Goodwill Ambassador, as she helps us advocate for those we serve around the world.”

According to the Programme, Hudson’s public relations skills will be used to speak for the 1 in 9 people who go hungry around the world, and her appointment will be celebrated on November 7 with an event hosted by Michael Kors.

Hudson recently gave birth to a baby girl named Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on October 2. Rani Rose is Hudson’s third child. She is also mother to son Ryder Russel, 14, and 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn. Rani Rose was named after her grandfather, who died in 2012.