Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute To Sisters In Sexy Lingerie Themed Video Montage

Kim Kardashian took to social media on Thursday to send a sweet message to her sisters, while revealing closer looks at the famous siblings rather racy Halloween costumes.

Kim Kardashian posted a video montage of herself and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, on her Instagram account on Nov. 1. The reality star’s video showed a close-up and slow-motion look at her and her sisters’ very sexy Halloween costumes.

As many fans know by now the Kardashian/Jenner sisters wore a group costume earlier this week, as they all donned lingerie and wings to become Victoria’s Secret Angels for the night.

Kim wore a skimpy pair of thong panties and a matching white, lace bra for her costume, as well as a large pair of angel wings. Her sisters followed suit with their own white lingerie looks and wings, except for Kylie Jenner, who donned a nude bra and matching sequined see-through bodysuit with her wings.

The video shows the sisters walking their own runaway in their costumes, and having their photos taken by Kim’s good friend, Marcus Hyde, who suffered a serious injury in a car accident just days after taking the photos.

In the caption of the video, Kim Kardashian reveals that her sisters are her own personal “angels,” in a sweet message to her siblings, whom she spends tons of time with.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Kardashian/Jenner’s really got into the Halloween spirit this year. The family members all posted multiple photos of themselves in preparation for the spooky holiday.

Khloe Kardashian posted photos of herself and her daughter, True Thompson, in matching animal-inspired costumes, which included unicorns and tigers. Khloe later posted photos of True as a panda and a flamingo.

Kylie Jenner donned two different Barbie inspired costumes, complete with full hair and makeup, and retro clothes to complete the looks. Kylie even went as far as to have a life-sized Barbie toy box made to stand in for her epic photos.

Kendall revealed one of her costumes to be Austin Powers themed, while Kourtney posted a throwback photo of herself with her children all dressed up as Power Rangers for a past Halloween.

After revealing her Victoria’s Secret Angel costume, Kim Kardashian later posted photos and videos of herself dressed as Pamela Anderson, while her best friend, Johnathan Cheban dressed as Tommy Lee.

