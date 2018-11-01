Russian Instagram Model Anastasiya Kvitko Rocks Sultry Halloween Looks

Anastasiya Kvitko, an Instagram model who is known to say she is the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” embraced Halloween by donning some sexy, eye-popping looks. She shared a couple of peeks at what she wore to her Instagram page and Instagram Stories and it looks like she was having a great time.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the Russian-born vixen is currently living in Los Angeles and she regularly gets people across social media buzzing by sharing provocative and sultry photos of herself in bikinis or other outfits that accentuate her noteworthy curves.

Earlier in the week, Kvitko shared one Halloween costume showing her as a sexy police officer. Her latest outfits were still buzzworthy, but not quite as specific or unique in terms of a theme.

In her latest Instagram post, shared Wednesday night, Anastasiya is wearing a curve-hugging black ensemble and a pair of cat ears as she held up a puppy who appears to be in a skeleton costume. Kvitko didn’t tag the brand behind the outfit she was wearing, but it certainly did the job in showing off her notorious curves.

The outfit had long sleeves and a plunging neckline to accentuate Kvitko’s bosom and it was skin-tight to showcase her infamous booty. Anastasiya’s dark hair was swept off her face and held back by the cat-ears headband and hung in loose waves cascading down her back.

This saucy post of Kvitko’s snagged more than 80,000 likes in about 9 hours, prompting 900 comments from followers noting how amazing she looked. Anastasiya may not be a household name across the United States yet, but she has built up a following of 8.9 million people on Instagram and they embrace every sexy post she shares.

Kvitko also shared a Halloween look via her Instagram Stories that was very racy. She was riding in a vehicle with a friend and gave her female friend a little kiss in one of the short video clips. She was wearing another black ensemble, but this one had plenty of lace and cutouts to showcase glimpses of Anastasiya’s curves.

Anastasiya Kvitko’s regular Instagram posts always generate a lot of love from her followers and she makes it clear that she’s got oodles of confidence. Will those curves and that confidence pave the way to a successful career in the United States? That’s what she’s clearly aiming for and her fans certainly think she’s got what it takes to make it happen.