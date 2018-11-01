Pregnant Jessica Simpson Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Her Couple’s Halloween Costume

Fans couldn't believe the photo Jessica posted online was of her.

Jessica Simpson looked completely unrecognizable as she showed off her hilarious couple’s Halloween costume with husband Eric Johnson on Instagram on October 31. The star, who’s just as famous for her glamorous look as she is for her voice, was rocking a whole different look as she dressed up as Danny DeVito’s character Vincent in the 1988 film Twins.

Simpson – who’s currently pregnant with the couple’s third child – looked nothing like her usual self as she and her husband recreated a shot from the movie. Eric was dressed as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character Julius.

Jessica could be seen with an almost completely bald head and sunglasses as she leaned on her man. Both were also sporting matching white suits and the same blue patterned shirt.

The soon-to-be mom of three then posted a snap from the film, proving just how similar to the actors the duo actually looked with their hilarious couples costume this year.

“TWINS,” Jessica captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “DannyDeVito,” “ArnoldSchwarzenegger,” and “HappyHalloween.”

Though she looked completely unrecognizable, Metro and Pop Sugar both confirmed that it was, in fact, the “With You” singer in the elaborate costume from the popular ’80s movie.

Many fans took to the comments section of the Instagram upload to voice their disbelief.

One fan asked of Jessica in the comments, “Is that her?” while another wrote, “I was like who’s that little dude!!! Jajaja then I zoom in and I’m like!!! Holly c*** it’s Jess!!!! You guys are the best in costumes!!!”

“Cancel Halloween forever, nobody will beat this costume,” another commented on the photo, while a third told Simpson and Johnson, “You guys win Halloween every year!”

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

Jessica’s been pretty open about her love for dressing up for the holiday year after year and often goes all out to get into the Halloween spirit.

As reported by People, last year she opted for another iconic male as her inspiration while dressing as country star Willie Nelson, complete with his signature grey plaits and beard.

“I love Halloween, and I love traditions. Since I have had my kids, I’ve hosted a Halloween party for all of my friends and their families,” Simpson told Footwear News in a 2017 interview.

“It’s amazing to watch the group multiply as more little ones are added to the mix each year,” she added. “And I love seeing them all express themselves through their costumes.”

Jessica’s such a fan of the holiday that she even announced her first pregnancy with daughter Maxwell by dressing as a mummy in 2011.

As reported by Billboard, she then shared the photo on social media showing her holding on to her baby bump while all wrapped up in bandages. Simpson captioned the photo, “It’s true. I am going to be mummy.”