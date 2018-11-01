Kim Kardashian Under Fire After Calling Her Friends ‘Retarded’ For Not Recognizing Her Pamela Anderson Costume

Kim Kardashian and her best friend Jonathan Cheba decided to dress up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee this year for her sister Kendall Jenner’s Halloween bash. However, she ran into a bit of a problem when she arrived at the party and very few of the other guests were able to guess who she was, prompting her to rant in an Instagram story video, reports E! News.

“Nobody knew who we were,” Kim started out in the video, going on to add that everyone was “too f**cking young” to realize that she was dressed as the bombshell actress and that it was “so sad.” The story included several small clips in which the KKW beauty head went around asking party attendees to guess who she was. While most of them had no idea, Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner knew straight away.

Another short video features a group of friends dressed as the British royal family. When they correctly guess Kim’s outfit, she tells them “of course you know who I am; you’re royalty!”

However, the reality television star dug herself into a deep hole when she turned to her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd and vented, “Nobody knows who I am…Yeah! Retarded.”

Kim has yet to address the offensive comment.

Guess who pic.twitter.com/LRD9BN2M6K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

Kim’s comment comes just a few months after her sister Khloe Kardashian let slip the same slur in relation to their sister Kourtney Kardashian in an Instagram live stream. After calling Kourtney a “f**cking retard,” Khloe’s followers slammed her for using such an offensive word, especially given the fact that she has a large fan base and many people looking up to her.

According to the Daily Mail, one fan wrote, “You should pay more attention to you word choices especially since you have a huge following & don’t know who you could be offending. If True had a disability you would use a different word.”

To her benefit, Khloe immediately admitted to her mistake and posted a video on Twitter apologizing for her use of the word.

“Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! Much love today.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was commended for her humility and willingness to apologize and admit fault.

In response to the apology, one fan wrote, “Now this is the way you are accountable for your actions and apologize. Much respect to you for realizing what you said was wrong and owning up to it!”

Another commented, “It’s so difficult to break a habit like that but so much respect for really trying and owning up to mistakes.”