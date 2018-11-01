Stassi Schroeder And Boyfriend Beau Clark Are Going Strong, Despite Tension On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7

Stassi Schroeder split from former boyfriend Patrick Meagher at the end of Season 6.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark were seen going through a tough moment in the just-released trailer for Vanderpump Rules but according to a new Instagram post, they are still together today.

On Halloween, as her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, celebrated the holiday with a night out, Schroeder and Clark decided to spend a low-key evening at their apartment in Los Angeles.

“Netflix and Kill,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them sporting a couple of scary masks.

In Schroeder’s photo, she and Clark were seen sitting on their couch with her dog on their lap and a scary clown posing beside her boyfriend with its hand on his shoulder. There was also a skeleton in a dark robe strategically placed behind them.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Schroeder began dating Clark at the end of last year after her relationship with Patrick Meagher came to an abrupt end on what should have been their four-year anniversary.

Although Meagher didn’t appear on the first few seasons of Vanderpump Rules, he ultimately agreed to appear on Season 6 and during the season, he was seen making a very inappropriate comment about Lisa Vanderpump’s backside directly to the restaurateur.

Following Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher’s breakup last August, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute introduced her to Beau Clark and right away, the couple hit it off. Now, nearly one year later, they are going strong, despite a slight hiccup they experienced while filming the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year.

As fans saw in the sneak peek at Season 7, Schroeder was seen crying to her boyfriend as he spoke about a way in which she had hurt him. Although it wasn’t revealed what had happened between them, both Schroeder and Clark seemed to be quite upset about the event.

In July, Schroeder spoke to Us Weekly magazine, gushing over Clark and their happy romance.

“I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea,” she explained.

As for her perfect day with Clark, Schroeder said, “[We’ll] start the day playing some video games, [play] with my dogs, brunch, day drink, then meet up with our friends, and just carry on the night.”

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and their co-stars, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere on Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.